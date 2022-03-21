Greensboro, NC: The Spring Market at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market offers customers local, seasonal farm goods, artisan prepared foods and crafts produced within 100 miles of Greensboro. The Market is open year-round on Saturdays 7:30 am -12 noon and seasonally on Wednesdays, mid-April to October.
Curiosities at the Curb is slated for Sunday March 27, 12 – 4 pm. Attic and barn finds, vintage and antiques, upcycled artisan wares and cottage core at the Curb Market for this indoor & outdoor multi-vendor bazaar. Refreshments for sale include: street tacos by Empanadas Grill, ice cream scoops from Homeland Dairy and other tasty treats. Free entry 12-4 pm or shop early 11:00-12 noon with a $2 Early bird entry, includes raffle ticket. Located at 501 Yanceyville Street with ample free parking.
Mid-Week Farmers Market Opens April 20 on Wednesdays 8 am -12 noon
Support local farmers, food artisans and crafters as we head into peak season with the much-anticipated arrival of strawberries in May. Buy fresh and local twice a week from our mini market. Fruits and veggies, eggs, Homeland milk and ice cream, meats, seafood, honey, preserves, baked goods , flowers and more! Mid-Week Wednesday Market continues through October 12, 2022.
Go Green Plant & Home Show Features Local Growers and Suppliers, Sunday April 24 9 am – 2 pm
Shop directly from multiple growers for flowers, herbs, perennials and annuals, specialty and native cultivars, trees & bushes, veggie starters. Garden art, tools, accents, hanging flower baskets and container gardens will also be available to purchase directly from local growers. “They know it because they grow it”. Free admission, free parking and free oxygen. Bring your own wagon and boxes.
Gritty Blues Breakfast Fundraiser Saturday April 30 9 am to 12 noon
GFM, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) and Historic Magnolia House are partnering up to offer a morning of music and a magnificent meal for our spring fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the hunger relief programs at the Market. Enjoy a bowl of delicious Old Mill of Guilford grits topped with choice of Neese’s bacon or breakfast sausage with seasonal condiments or shrimp remoulade. Musical guest sponsored by PBPS. The event will be held rain or shine, on the lawn or if inclement weather, in the Market café with additional seating in the community room. Tickets go on Sale at the Market and on TicketMeTriad.com on April 2.
Vendor Updates
Hot breakfast empanadas are now available from Empanada Grill every Saturday. Beginning April 2 ice cream by the scoop will be available from Homeland Dairy and Late Bloomers Coffee will add espresso and cold brew drinks to their popular coffee menu. Watch for new varieties of Spring produce arriving weekly from the fields. New and returning vendors will join the Curb Market weekly. Sign up for the GFM enews at GSOFarmersMarket.Org for updates.
Upcoming programs
- Free Kids Club at the Curb – March 26, April 16 and 23rd @ 9 and 10 am ideal for ages 6 and up. Stop by the info hub for scavenger hunt information.
- First-Time Visitors-First time visitors or those returning post-COVID offer of free gift with sign up for the Market’s weekly newsletter.
About the Market
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsay Street and Yanceyville Street, in East Greensboro just two blocks from Downtown and the Greenway. The Market operates year-round on Saturdays from 7:30 -12 noon and seasonally on Wednesdays from 8 am to 12 noon (April 20 to October). The Market is a heated indoor/outdoor historic venue with wifi, ATM, offers café, and lawn seating and dining from food and beverages vendors. The Curb Market is Greensboro’s original farmers market operated by Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. the 501c3 community non-profit on behalf of the City of Greensboro. Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM, Inc.) connects farmers, food, and friends to foster an equitable, nutritious food system, and support local entrepreneurs in an inviting, inclusive community. One can purchase produce, eggs, Homeland Dairy milk and ice cream, beef, chicken, goat, lamb, pork, Coastal seafood, honey, deli sides, sweet and savory baked goods, ferments, florals and artisan goods year-round from producers hailing from a 100 mile region.
