GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Mayor, Nancy Vaughan, has declared August 8th ‘Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. Day’ in celebration of the fifth-year anniversary of the non-profit organization and the impact it has made on placemaking work in our city through LeBauer and Center City Parks. The community is invited to join City leaders and GDPI Staff and board members at 4pm on August 6th in LeBauer Park’s Market Square for the official reading of the proclamation by the Mayor and free cake for those in attendance.
Over the past five years, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) has partnered with many local nonprofit organizations, businesses, artists, musicians, and more in the Greensboro community to offer a host of free programs to the public. Welcoming over 850,000 park visitors since opening in 2016, LeBauer Park is one of the largest placemaking projects in Greensboro in recent history. Continuous community engagement has fostered GDPI’s growth, and the organization now offers more than 400 free program activations in LeBauer Park and Center City Park each year. From wellness classes to kids’ activities, arts programs to pet lifestyle coaching, GDPI’s programs serve community members with a wide range of needs, backgrounds, and interests.
The community is also encouraged to further celebrate Greensboro’s downtown parks by spending the day (or the weekend!) exploring some of its programs and events! Join us for new activities each day:
Friday, August 6:
11am-2pm: Food Truck Friday Grooves featuring Laura Jane Vincent
4pm: Mayor’s Proclamation and Free Cake
5pm: Grab a spot on LeBauer Park’s Great Lawn for Spartan Cinema’s screening of Trolls World Tour
6pm-9:30pm: celebrate First Friday in Center City Park with Art Alliance’s Art Park program and Healing Earth Rhythms’ Drum Circle
Saturday, August 7:
10am: Play. Grow. Explore. in the Children’s Garden with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont
7pm: Groove to the sounds of The Pinkerton Raid at City Sunsets in Center City Park
Sunday, August 8:
4:30pm: Bring your furry friend to Group Dog Training with the Pet Lifestyle Coach, Megan Blake
5pm: Close out the weekend in Center City Park with DJ Energizer’s Downtown Karaoke and Line Dancing
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
