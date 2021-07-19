GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) approved five new Board of Directors at their June board meeting. Phillip Craft with Cone Health, Allison Dailey of Ballistic Architecture Machine, Lamar Lee with Oak Hollow Park, Cissy Parham, a retired fundraising consultant and Rokey Rohim-Cornwell of NextHR Consulting have joined the volunteer board which oversees operation and management of LeBauer and Center City Parks in downtown Greensboro. The five new members replace outgoing board members: Cecelia Thompson, Larry Burnett, Byron Loflin, Alexa Aycock and Carl Brower; all of whom completed two terms, for a total of six years in service to Greensboro’s beloved downtown parks.
GDPI Executive Director, Rob Overman stated “we are very excited to welcome these new board members. They bring a wealth of experience and talent to our board that will directly impact our community”. “As a volunteer board, I can’t underscore enough how grateful we are for our community members who volunteer their time and energy to our organization.”
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
