Small businesses continue to struggle during this Covid-19 recession and local economies need help. This Thursday numerous Greensboro downtown business owners will be calling for a new federal financial stimulus package that will again provide survival funding to small businesses and put money into the hands of those workers still unemployed due to the pandemic. Triad Local First and Small Business for America’s Future are coordinating the media event Oct. 1 at noon.
About Triad Local First
Triad Local First is a Greensboro-based nonprofit organization with a membership of over 360 local, independently owned businesses. We promote and strengthen the economic growth and sustainability of the local economy through community building, education, and advocacy. Local independent businesses are the cornerstone of culture, economy, and a unique and vibrant community. Visit www.triadlocalfirst.com/.
About Small Business for America’s Future
Small Business for America’s Future (formerly Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform) is a coalition of small business owners and leaders nationwide working to provide small businesses a voice at every level of government. We’re committed to ensuring policymakers prioritize Main Street by advancing a just and equitable economic framework that works for small business owners, their employees and their communities. Visit www.smallbusinessforamericasfuture.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook. #SmallBizAF.
