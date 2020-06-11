Greensboro, NC – Local designer Peter Daye, founder of Cut The Music Prints, a screen printing business based in Greensboro, North Carolina, released a new design on Wednesday with the intention of creating t-shirts for the Black Lives Matter march happening on Sunday afternoon. The design, which sold over two hundred shirts in twenty-four hours, colligates the American flag over the words “Black Lives Matter,” the rallying cry for the movement against the deaths of black Americans at the hands of the police.
The apparel went up on social media and on Cut The Music Print’s website on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s protest in downtown Greensboro. The response was overwhelming and requests poured in so quickly that he temporarily had to suspend new orders. Daye has resumed online sales, but shirts ordered after Thursday will be produced and delivered after the Sunday march.
The idea was inspired by the notion that the American flag represents justice and freedom—ideals that are still being fought for by black Americans—and combining the flag with the motto “Black Lives Matter” aligns the meaning of the symbol with the motivation of the movement.
The design is currently being printed on black t-shirts, tank-tops and hoodies, in youth and adult sizes, starting at $15 at Daye’s screen printing studio. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to a fund dedicated to rebuilding small businesses vandalized in recent days.
About Cut The Music Prints
Cut The Music Prints was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina by Peter Daye in December of 2016. All of the screen printed designs sold on the website are originals designed and printed by hand in the workshop by founder Peter Daye. The business ranges from retail (both e-commerce and in local brick-and-mortar businesses), to experiential live t-shirt printing, to screen printing workshops and classes.
