Global Plasma Solutions is the first air purification solution to test SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes.
Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Day School (GDS) announced it is installing an air purification solution in every classroom and building on the school’s campus. Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) uses Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization System (NPBI) to purify the air. This type of system is used by leading healthcare systems, airlines, convention centers, and universities.
Pollutants, dust, allergens, mold, bacteria, and viruses are all common types of particles in the air. The patented NPBI technology from Global Plasma Solutions uses positive and negative ions to collide with many of these particles. The collision creates a larger particle with a charge that attracts even more particles with opposite polarity, eventually resulting in larger and larger particles that are easier to capture in a filtration system. Additionally, contact with these ions disrupts the pathogens surface proteins, rendering many of them inactive.
According to Global Plasma Solutions, “NPBI is a patented technology that uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field filled with a high concentration of positive and negative ions. As these ions travel with the air stream they attach to particles, pathogens, and gases. The ions help to collect fine sub-micron particles, making them filterable. The ions kill pathogens by robbing them of life-sustaining hydrogen. The ions breakdown harmful VOCs with an Electron Volt Potential under twelve (eV<12) into harmless compounds like O2, CO2, N2, and H2O. The ions produced travel within the air stream into the occupied spaces, cleaning the air everywhere the ions travel, even in spaces unseen.”
“As we plan to return to campus on August 19, the safety for our students, employees, and community members is our number one priority,” stated Tracie Catlett, Head of School. “By installing the GPS air purification system, in addition to our new cleaning and sanitizing protocols, health and temperature screenings, and physical distancing guidelines, we can bring our community back to school safely.”
About Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is a Pre-K – 12th Grade independent school serving the Triad region of North Carolina. The school enrolls over 800 students, 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2020, the school awarded $2.5 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
About Global Plasma Solutions: Global Plasma Solutions, based in Charlotte, NC, has over 30 patents and more than 150,000 installations worldwide using their patented Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology. This technology delivers clean air to notable installations including the White House, Google, Mayo Clinic, Harvard University, and the Charlotte Douglas Airport. In North Carolina, Global Plasma Solutions products can be purchased through Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc. with installation by Hoffman Mechanical Solutions, Inc.
