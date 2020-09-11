September 14, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the independent school’s opening in Greensboro
(Greensboro, N.C.) – On September 14, 2020, 780 students and 150 faculty and staff members will gather to recognize a monumental anniversary in Greensboro Day School’s history. Approximately 2,800 alumni around the world and friends of the school will take time to celebrate this important milestone.
Fifty years ago, on September 14, 1970, Greensboro Day School became the first independent school in Greensboro, with an opening day enrollment of 95 students. Tommy Webb, longtime faculty member and Assistant Head of School stated, “Greensboro Day School opened because a group of parents wanted to create an educational opportunity, "the best education in the area," for their children and the community, a school that would be multi-racial, multi-faith, and one that was socio-economically diverse in its student and parent body.” For the first three months, students attended classes at Temple Emanuel on North Greene Street until the school moved to its permanent location on Lawndale Drive. Currently, 780 students from age 2 through 12th grade attend the school, with more than 2,800 alumni worldwide.
Students and employees will celebrate the School’s 50th birthday by dressing in 1970’s fashions, like the students did 50 years ago, and a community sings along to “Happy Birthday.” Singing will occur outdoors, socially distanced indoors, and from students’ homes via Zoom.
At 5 p.m. on September 14, Head of School, Tracie Catlett will moderate a panel which includes a variety of GDS constituents who represent the history of the school’s first 25 years. The panel will take place virtually, using Zoom.
The panel includes Wayne Robinson, class of 1976, one of the first Black students to graduate from GDS. Joining Wayne are three retired faculty members who started in the 70’s, including Nancy Teague, Bernice Turner and Marilyn Jones. Bob Demaree, former Upper School Director and author of Lo, Hearts Behold will be joined by James Staton, father of Geoffrey Staton ‘03, who will round out the panel.
In announcing the celebration, Head of School, Tracie Catlett said, “We are proud to be 50! Over that span, GDS has created a 65-acre campus with spacious classroom buildings, a learning pond, hiking trails, a theatre, three gyms, two libraries, and a media center. GDS believes strongly that the next generation of leaders will require the skills necessary to create, innovate, and collaborate as they enter a world and workforce that will demand more of them in more ways than any other time in our history. Leading the charge to educate our students is a dedicated faculty and staff who care deeply about children. They meet students where they are, challenge them to be their best, and encourage them to be constructive contributions to the local community and beyond.”
About Greensboro Day School: Established in 1970, Greensboro Day School is a Pre-K – 12th Grade independent school serving the Triad region of North Carolina. The school enrolls 780 students, 28% students of color, and has a student-teacher ratio of 7:1. In 2020, the school awarded $2.5 million in financial assistance. Greensboro Day School's mission is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.