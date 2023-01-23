Greensboro Day School Announces $27 Million Capital Campaign
Greensboro Day School Head of School Tracie Catlett has announced a $27 million comprehensive campaign that will strengthen the school’s commitment to academic excellence and public purpose. The campaign is the largest in the school’s history.
Be Bold: The Campaign for Our Future will raise $25 million for two major additions to the school’s 65-acre campus: a new Preschool Center for ages 2–5; and a new Center for Student Life, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation. An additional $2 million will go toward the school’s endowment.
The Be Bold campaign was ignited with a historic $5 million gift from Steve and Jackie Bell directed to the Center for Student Life, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation. The school has also received a significant leadership gift to name the new Preschool Center.
The Greensboro Day School Board of Trustees has selected Little Architects of Charlotte, North Carolina, to design the two new buildings and Samet Corporation of Greensboro as general contractor for the Preschool Center. Construction on the Preschool Center will begin this summer with a projected open date of fall 2024.
Since launching the school’s existing two-year-old program in 2019, the school’s overall preschool enrollment has grown by 79% over the last three years. “We currently have wait pools in our two-year-old and three-year-old programs, and we are near capacity in Junior Kindergarten,” said Preschool Director Laura Shue. “I am thrilled that our preschool program can look forward to a new home in a modern space designed specifically for preschoolers by our expert preschool teachers.”
“Our new Preschool Center will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to help preschoolers develop the intellectual, social, and motor growth skills they need to thrive in their later years,” Ms. Catlett said. “I am deeply appreciative of our donors’ support and commitment to a campaign that will have a lasting impact on the children and families in our community for generations. This campaign is a bold initiative that will be transformative for our families and the Greensboro community.”
“There is so much excitement on our campus right now, and we will Be Bold as we embark on this effort together as a community,” said Chief Philanthropy Officer Dr. Ian Patrick. “During the leadership phase currently under way, we will strive to reach 80% of our total goal in the coming months. We look forward to connecting with everyone who has a love and passion for Greensboro Day School and the Greater Greensboro Community.”
