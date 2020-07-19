GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro College today celebrated the successful completion of its 6-year capital campaign totaling $21,104,963, exceeding by more than $6 million the $15 million campaign goal announced in 2017.
The GC20/20: Uniquely Focused capital campaign focused donors’ attention on funding priorities for student financial assistance, faculty and staff compensation and professional development, academic programs, and capital improvements to existing buildings and the campus.
Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Green, a Greensboro real-estate broker and 1978 graduate, made the announcement at the July 17 virtual board meeting.
“We are eternally grateful to the leaders of the campaign and the donors to Greensboro College who continue to believe and invest in our small liberal arts mission,” said President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D.
The Campaign Cabinet of 30 trustees, alumni and college administrators was lead by former Board of Trustees Chair Walter Newton, and his wife Dennie, of Durham who were also the campaign’s largest donors with a $6 million planned estate gift announced in 2017. Their gift remains the largest single gift in the college’s 182-year history.
“Chairing ‘GC2020: Uniquely Focused’ has been a labor of love for Dennie and me,” Newton said. “We have benefited from the experience my mother had at Greensboro College in ways we probably will never quite understand.”
Mr. Newton, who rotated off the Board of Trustees in December 2016, had served on the board since 1995 and as chair since 2012. Working closely with President Czarda, who had been hired in 2010, the two college leaders navigated the college through its financial recovery after the 2008 recession. The college emerged in good standing with its accreditors, its bank and the U.S. Department of Education, and a growing enrollment.
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters its students to: Think critically. Act justly. Live faithfully.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,034 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and five master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 18-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.
