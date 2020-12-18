GREENSBORO, NC - Dean of the Faculty David Schram announced today the outcomes of the faculty elections for Deans of the five Schools, which constitute the Academic Deans Council (ADC). These terms will be effective August 1, 2021. Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Dan Malotky, Ph.D., concurred with the faculty’s choices of leadership and President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D., approved the selections.
This election is one of the final strategic steps in the leadership evolution of Greensboro College this year following the summer 2020 retirements of Dr. Rich Mayes, Dean of the Faculty, Dr. Paul Leslie, Senior Vice President, and Dr. Robin Daniel, Executive Vice President.
The results are as follows:
- School of the Arts: Interim Dean Jo Hall has been elected to serve as Dean.
- School of Business: founding School Dean Dr. Bill MacReynolds has been elected for another term.
- School of Humanities: Interim Dean Dr. Michelle Plaisance was selected to serve as Dean.
- School of Sciences and Mathematics: Dr. Stuart Davidson was elected Dean. He will follow founding Dean Dr. Jessica Sharpe as she moves into a new leadership position.
- School of Social Sciences and Education: Dr. Natasha Veale was selected as Dean, following founding Dean Rebecca Blomgren, Ph.D.
Dr. Jessica Sharpe, current Dean of School of Math and Science, has been recommended by the ADC to serve as Dean of the Faculty beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year.
“I am extremely confident and pleased with the faculty’s selection of these dedicated professors and look forward to the recommendations they will make about our academic program moving forward,” VPAA Malotky said. “We also owe a great debt of gratitude to Dr. Rebecca Blomgren for her leadership as a founding Dean of School of Social Sciences and Education; she served two terms.”
“The Academic Deans Council, led by the Dean of the Faculty joined by the Deans of the five Schools, is a crucial element of the governance structure of Greensboro College and I am pleased to approve these choices,” said President Czarda. “Together with VPAA Malotky, they will provide strong leadership taking GC’s academic program to new heights in the competitive and changing environment of higher education.”
Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.
Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and six master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features a 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities. Learn more at greensboro.edu.
