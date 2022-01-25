Greensboro Children’s Museum Receives Largest Individual Donation in Its 23-Year History as Lead Gift in New Capital Campaign
Greensboro, NC (January 25, 2022) – The Greensboro Children’s Museum has received the largest gift from a single donor in its 23-year history. The $1.25 million donation from Frank and Nancy Brenner will be used to advance the Museum’s mission to inspire hands-on learning through play, as well as fund building repairs and upgrades to more than 20 indoor and outdoor exhibits.
The gift officially launches the Museum’s capital campaign “Building for Tomorrow” to raise $2 million for much needed infrastructure improvements to the Museum’s facility. Additional gifts will be announced in the coming months.
“We are deeply appreciative of this lead contribution by Frank and Nancy Brenner,” said Marian King, CEO of the Greensboro Children’s Museum. “They recognize the critical role our museum plays touching the lives of thousands of children and families every year, and their generosity will enable us to provide an even better, more welcoming experience.”
In honor of the gift and recognition of the Museum’s expanded presence throughout North Carolina and Virginia, the Museum will be renamed the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum (Brenner Children’s Museum). Miriam Brenner is the late mother of Frank Brenner.
In 2019, the Greensboro Children’s Museum had more than 125,000 visitors from across North Carolina and surrounding states. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the Museum was closed for 11 months. The Greensboro Children’s Museum fully reopened in May 2021 and offers visitors more than 20 unique exhibits and interactive experiences including their Edible Schoolyard and outdoor Twin XXL Climbers.
“Nancy and I are thrilled to support this wonderful asset in our community and to help it welcome even more children and families from across North Carolina and Virginia. I have seen first-hand the impact the museum can have on children through frequent visits with my granddaughter, and we are very happy to do our part to build on that experience for years to come,” said Frank Brenner. “My mother was a very special person who cared deeply for her community and especially for children. Having The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum named in her memory is something she would have been extremely proud of, and is a fitting way to honor her philanthropic spirit and legacy."
The official name change will be effective in July 2022, at which time the Museum will unveil an updated logo and signage.
