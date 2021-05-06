GREENSBORO, North Carolina, MAY 5, 2021 -- Woz Ed, the brainchild of Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, will open the nation’s first Woz Ed Pathway School of Distinction at Next Generation Academy, a tuition-free public charter school in Guilford County.
Woz Ed empowers tomorrow’s adults by inspiring today’s kids through its Career Pathways Program, an integrated approach to teaching the skills necessary to apply Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics concepts in the workplace.
The program is designed to inspire students to stay motivated, engaged, and learn new things by enhancing the classroom experience and applying concepts to their experience right then and right there. The resources are open-ended, adaptable, and fun, making them accessible to children of all levels of ability. The program, approved with funding approved by the Next Generation Academy board last month, will be launched in the 2021-2022 school year.
“I built the Apple II because I wanted one and it didn’t exist,” said Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computer. “Nurturing an engineering mindset and computational thinking in the young minds at Next Generation Academy will give them opportunities they may have never known existed. Perhaps most importantly, they will have fun with science, mathematics, engineering and technology. The learning that occurs comes quickly and naturally that way. We are proud of the partnership with Dr. Misher and his team.”
Next Generation Academy is doing what no other school has done: Implementing ten of Woz Ed’s Career Pathways in a single year. The pathways include instruction in coding, drone piloting, engineering, cybersecurity, and mobile development. It’ll also include animation, data analysis, augmented reality/virtual reality, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
“Next Generation Academy is proud and excited to become the first Woz Ed Pathway School of Distinction,” said Dr. Sam Misher, CEO and Founder of Next Generation Academy.
“Our school has been in operation for three years, and in that short time, we see the need for access to exciting careers for our students. They just don’t know what’s available to them. We have to provide the experiences that their dreams will be made of. By partnering with Steve Wozniak, the Woz Ed team, and PowerUp EDU, we will expose students to career options that they didn’t even know were possible and truly change the trajectory of their lives.”
With a partnership with PowerUpEDU, Next Generation will equip its teachers and classrooms with tools and resources that inspire creativity using 3-D printers and drones, coding tools, robots, and cybersecurity simulations. Not only will teachers receive the hands-on training to leverage every bit of instruction possible from technology, but teachers will also learn how to make their classroom interactive and boost engagement. Instead of just reading about people in technology careers, students will begin envisioning themselves as drone pilots and cybersecurity professionals and have a clear path to get there.
Next Generation Academy currently serves students in grades K-4 and is adding 5th grade for the upcoming school year. Next Generation will continue to grow one grade each year. Consider enrolling your child at the first Woz Ed Pathway School of Distinction today. Here’s the link to enroll at Next Generation Academy:
https://ngagso.com/interested-in-nga/
About Woz Ed
Woz Ed is a personalized approach to instill a tech-based mindset in schoolchildren. The STEAM modules cultivated by Woz Ed are designed to be instrumental in the development of students towards an architecture, engineering, or technology-based career. Woz Ed learners dream, design, engineer, test, improve, and create through coding, robotics, drones, 3-D printing, and electronics. Learn more at www.wozed.com.
