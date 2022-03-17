Greensboro Chamber Announces Top Award Winners at Annual Celebration
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that H. Walker Sanders, CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, and Mary Jo Cagle, MD, CEO of Cone Health, are winners of the Chamber’s two highest honors—the Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award and the ATHENA award. The Chamber will present these awards at its Annual Celebration on March 23 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The Thomas Z. Osborne Award recognizes a citizen who has demonstrated extraordinary service and achievement within the community. As president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG), H. Walker Sanders played a key role in rallying support for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts which opened in 2021. In addition, current and former board members of the Community Foundation created a permanent endowment in Sanders’ honor for students at Guilford County Schools to see Broadway performances at the Tanger Center for free on an annual basis.
In recent years, Sanders also led the development of the Carolyn and Maurice LeBauer City Park, facilitated an educational and philanthropic alliance to help high schoolers prepare for post-secondary success (Say Yes to Education Guilford), convened multi-sector partners to boost the development of the area’s workforce (Building the Best Guilford), and initiated the county government’s broader participation to strengthen support for the region’s small businesses (Forward Cities).
The ATHENA Award is a national honor presented by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce to an individual who attains the highest level of professional excellence and is committed to improving the quality of life for others and the advancement of women. The first woman and the first physician leading the Cone Health network, Dr. Mary Jo Cagle has been with Cone Health for over a decade and guided much of the work that resulted in Cone Health’s nationally recognized performance.
Dr. Cagle has a passion for developing leaders, especially women leaders and physician leaders. Four of the 10 most senior leaders at Cone Health are women, as are 22 of the 49 top executives of the organization. She has served as the executive sponsor for the Women Inspiring Women Dive-In Network Group at Cone Health since the group’s inception in 2014.
Dr. Cagle founded the Cone Health Physician Leadership Academy with the Center for Creative Leadership. She plays a major role in the governance, the curriculum and in selecting participants. More than a dozen of the 200 physicians who have graduated are among the senior executives at Cone Health with several of the women graduates sitting on the senior leadership team.
For Dr. Cagle, it is about finding the best leadership candidates and building their skills. She believes that in order to identify those with the greatest potential, you must make sure that you are looking at a broad and diverse candidate pool. Otherwise, you might be missing out on the strongest leaders.
###
About the Greensboro Chamber
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in the community serving more than 1,000 member businesses through programming designed to help them succeed and grow. A partner in the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, the Chamber also serves as Greensboro’s primary economic development organization, with special emphasis placed on community and entrepreneurial advancement through Action Greensboro and Launch Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.