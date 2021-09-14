GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with VF Corporation, will celebrate the 2021 Take a Child Outside Week, September 24-29, with a series of programs and events that will help connect children with nature. Register in advance to participate in the following programs:
September 24
Movie Night at Barber Park: “A Bug's Life”
Cost: free
6-9 pm, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Rd.
September 25
Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience: Family Ride
Cost: $10 per family
9 am to 12 pm, Kingfisher Trail Head, North Church St.
September 26
Guided Nature Hike at Lake Brandt
Cost: free
10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Rd.
September 27
Pollinators in the Garden
Cost: free
6-7pm, Keeley Park Community Garden, 4100 Keeley Rd.
September 29
Tacklebox Tots for Kids 5-10
Cost: $2 for bait
10-11am, Lake Higgins Trout Pond, 4235 Hamburg Mill Rd.
For more program details, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/children/taco-week.
