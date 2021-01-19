In a pandemic delayed biennial election, the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) elected officers and executive committee for a two-year term.
Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II has been elected president, succeeding Rev. Cardes H. Brown, Jr. Other officers elected are Viola Fuller, first vice president; Kay Brown, second vice president; and Rev. George Harris, third vice president Janice Spearman, secretary; Millicent Lee, assistant secretary; Sharon Hightower, treasurer; and Woodrow Winchester, assistant treasurer.
The branch’s elected 15-member executive committee members are: Melvin "Skip" Alston, Rev. Cardes H. Brown, Jr., Diane Brown, Ivan Saul Cutler, Hurley Derrickson, Brittani Hunt, Yvonne Hunt-Perry, Bettye Jenkins, Jan Johnson, Earl Jones, Gerry McCants, Samuel Moseley, Rev. T. Anthony Spearman and Dr. Linda Wilson. Two persons, C.J. Brinson and Sondra Wright, were tied in the voting. The new board will determine ways to break the tie, the new president said.
In acknowledging the results of the online election at the branch’s January meeting, Hunt said, “As in the past, our primary purpose is to focus on our established mission to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.”
In the next few weeks, Hunt will configure the branch’s committee structure and personally select additional members of the executive committee.
Originally scheduled for November 21, 2020, the branch’s election was conducted electronically January 15-17, instead of the traditional in person voting as health precaution due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.