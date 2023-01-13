Greensboro-Based Attorneys Join Hodgson Russ LLP, Firm Expands to North Carolina
Buffalo, New York (January 13, 2023) – Hodgson Russ LLP has expanded its footprint to North Carolina. Peter J. Brevorka and Jillian E. Brevorka of the Greensboro-based Brevorka Law Firm, P.C., have joined Hodgson Russ as partners in the firm’s Trusts & Estates Practice. They are based in Greensboro (7 Corporate Center Court, Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27408), which is the ninth location on the firm’s growing list of offices.
Peter and Jillian have extensive experience in family business succession planning, family inheritance, and elder law. They bring additional depth to the nationally recognized Hodgson Russ Trusts & Estates Practice, which has been awarded a prestigious “Best Law Firms” National Tier 1 ranking by Best Lawyers/U.S. News & World Report. Attorneys in the Trusts & Estates Practice are known for delivering sophisticated strategies to clients, advising them on all aspects of planning, administration, settlement, and taxation of estates and trusts.
Admitted to practice in New York, North Carolina and Florida, Peter received his B.A. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and his J.D. cum laude from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Prior to founding Brevorka Law Firm, P.C., he began his legal career in New York State, serving as a confidential law secretary to Hon. Matthew J. Jasen, Associate Judge for the New York Court of Appeals in Albany, New York. He later served as a partner at Jaeckle, Fleischmann & Mugel, a law firm in Buffalo, New York. For 38 years, Peter has been a Fellow in the prestigious American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). He has been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers in New York, and Super Lawyers in North Carolina. Peter is also licensed to practice in U.S. District Court, Western District of New York; U.S. District Court, Middle District of North Carolina; U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit; and U.S. Tax Court.
Jillian received her B.S. from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, and her J.D. from Wake Forest Law. She is a former chair of the Bar Association of Erie County’s Elder Law Committee and previously served as a member of the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo’s Professional Advisor Council. In addition, Jillian was named to the Business North Carolina’s “Tax/Estate Planning Legal Elite” and has served in various capacities with the Legislative Committee of North Carolina Bar Association (NCBA) Estate Planning Section, the Greensboro Estate Planning Council, the New Programs and CLE Committee for the NCBA Young Lawyers Division, and the NCBA Elder Law Basics and Beyond Seminar. Jillian is licensed to practice in New York; North Carolina; South Carolina; Florida; and U.S. District Court, Middle District of North Carolina.
Hodgson Russ repeatedly receives “Best Law Firms” Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in several other practice areas, including Immigration Law. Our Immigration Practice is noted for its representation of hospitals as well as foreign nurses and physicians entering the United States; foreign scientists and researchers; foreign professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors; and foreign athletes and entertainers entering the United States for work. Attorneys in the Immigration Practice also counsel U.S. employers on all aspects of employment eligibility and verification.
In addition, the Hodgson Russ Intellectual Property Litigation Practice has also been awarded “Best Law Firms” Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings. Clients ranging from emerging visionaries to market-leading corporations count on the intellectual property litigation team to support and defend the ideas, designs, and processes that are the lifeblood of their business. Attorneys in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice represent clients in numerous industries including biotechnology, chemical engineering and manufacturing, medical devices, nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and solar technology.
A full service law firm with more than 200 attorneys, Hodgson Russ has worked alongside innovators and leaders of businesses large and small whose ideas and fortitude have changed the world. Our attorneys assist clients with virtually every legal issue a business or an individual may face. Hodgson Russ utilizes multidisciplinary work teams to meet clients’ specific, often complex needs. Clients include public and privately held businesses, governmental entities, nonprofit institutions, and individuals. Hodgson Russ has offices in Albany, Buffalo, Greensboro, Hackensack, New York, Palm Beach, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Toronto. To learn more, visit www.hodgsonruss.com.
