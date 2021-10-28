GREENHILL'S WINTER SHOW RETURNS
WITH A RENEWED FOCUS ON CULTURAL DIVERSITY
and AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

(GREENSBORO, NC) GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art presents its 42nd annual WINTER SHOW featuring wide-ranging contemporary works in all mediums, including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood- and fiber works. Exemplifying high levels of creative expression throughout the state, the two-month exhibition strengthens GreenHill’s focus on cultural diversity. A comprehensive digital catalog and small group gallery visits grow flexible engagement opportunities with works on view and celebrated artists.

WINTER SHOW inspires connection and openness to new perspectives,” explained Barbara Richter, Executive Director and CEO of GreenHill. “The exhibition offers coveted access to many of our state’s most innovative and thoughtful creators both online and in-person. More than 400 works by emerging and established artists showcase the resilience of our multi-faceted, cultural community.”

Curator Edie Carpenter continued: “Among new artists presented in this year’s WINTER SHOW, are Jasmine Best, a UNC-Greensboro grad whose multi-media works address black female identity and memories of her childhood in the South. Asheboro’s John Shoemaker offers stunning hand-blown glass pieces derived from antique and scientific glass forms. Created in Raleigh, Selina Akter’s gushing abstract paintings explore hopes and dreams through the eyes of contrasting cultures: her native land of Bangladesh and the West.”

All objects by more than 50 artists in GreenHill’s WINTER SHOW are available for purchase. Proceeds provide vital economic support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education, and community outreach. WINTER SHOW is free and open to the public.

WINTER SHOW 2021 is sponsored by Knight Carr & Company, LT Apparel Group, Linda & Stu Spitsen, Well-Spring, and Jill & Thomas White, with generous support from Frank L. Blum Construction, Debbie Champagne, Compass Financial Group, DGI Incorporated, Farless Dental Group, Piedmont Natural Gas, Piedmont Direct Mail, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Printery, Lincoln Financial Group, Rice Toyota, Bernard Robinson & Company and Womble Bond Dickinson. (as of 10/27)

EXTENDED WINTER SHOW HOURS
GreenHill is extending gallery and shop hours on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings beginning in December through mid-February. Purchase one-of-a kind works from sculpture to tableware from WINTER SHOW and the SHOP. Complimentary gift-wrapping available in December.

PUBLIC OPEN HOURS
Wednesdays | 12:00-7:00 PM
Tuesdays and Thursdays I 12:00 – 5:00 PM
Saturdays I 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Admission is Free
 

WINTER SHOW PUBLIC OPENING
Sunday, December 5 | 2:00 – 5:00 PM
GreenHill presents its annual exhibition of works of North Carolina artists in glass, wood, ceramics, metal, and fiber, as well as painting, photography, and works on paper. All artworks in WINTER SHOW are available for sale (and tax-free on December 5). GreenHill’s spacious 5,000 square foot galleries easily accommodate social distancing. Advance registration is not required, but safety protocols include masks at all times.
 

FIRST CHOICE I Wednesday, December 1 I 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Unique early opportunity for patrons to preview and purchase works in advance of the public opening. Advance registration required for this limited capacity event. Visit GreenHillNC.Org for details.
 

COLLECTOR VISIT I Friday, December 16 I 8:00 – 10:00 PM
Artist talks and a wine bar offered in an intimate, after-hours gallery visit. Advance registration required for this limited capacity event. Visit GreenHillNC.Org for details.

For evolving event details, advance reservations, and exhibition updates, visit GreenHillNC.Org.

 




John Shoemaker, Black Retort, 2017, blown glass with 24k gold leaf, 21 x 13 x 10 inches
Selina Akter, Layered Memory 2, 2018, mixed media on pegboard, 24 x 24 x 2 inches
Jasmine Best, Sailor Venus, 2021, ink painting digitally printed on twill, collaged on found fabric,
55 x 33 inches
Frank Campion, Taraz, 2019, oil on linen, 84 x 38 inches
Dimeji Onafuwa, Omolomo (Someone Else's Children), 2020, oil on canvas, 48 x 48 x 0.5 inches
Image courtesy of Dimeji Onafuwa and SOZO Gallery
Steven M. Cozart, Pawn in the Game I, 2019, acrylic and resin casting on wooden chessboard,
2 x 12 inches
Thoryn Ziemba, Mimic(a), 2019, blown, cast, cut glass, 20 x 13 x 11 inches
 
About GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art
GreenHill is located in downtown Greensboro, adjacent to LeBauer Park. In addition to exhibition spaces GreenHill is curating at the StevenTanger Center for the Performing Arts, GreenHill features 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries in the Greensboro Cultural Center, a shop, and studios for hands-on arts education. GreenHill engages a diverse community of artists, adults and children through statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. 
 
 
