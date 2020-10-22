|(GREENSBORO, NC) GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art presents its 41st annual WINTER SHOW featuring more than 400 works by emerging and established artists from all corners of the state in a variety of mediums. Reinvented for social distancing, this year’s exhibition provides greater viewing opportunities while building on four decades of excellence in the visual arts. Notable additions for 2020 are a comprehensive digital catalog to grow statewide engagement and small-group, in-person collector evenings. The show has been extended by 3-weeks until February 7.
Executive Director Barbara Richter notes: “At a time of historic uncertainty, enhancing visibility and economic opportunities for the state’s creative community is more vital than ever. WINTER SHOW amplifies the creative expressions of NC artists and provides impactful financial support. From Bakersville to Elizabeth City and places in between, the exhibition offers paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood- and fiber works all within one artful installation.”
Curator Edie Carpenter explains: “WINTER SHOW continues to be an up-to-the-moment view of the visual arts in North Carolina. In-person and online visitors will discover Clarence Heyward (Clayton), Jaimon Caceres and Lakeshia T. Reid (Raleigh), LaDara McKinnon and Tina Vincent (Charlotte), Aaron Iaquinto (Asheville), Junghoon Han (High Point), and Andrew Caldwell (Boone) - all new artists to GreenHill whose artistic approaches and exceptional works reflect not only the geographic but cultural diversity of the state.”
WINTER SHOW is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to go to GreenHillNC.org for updates and details on safety protocols.
WINTER SHOW PUBLIC OPENING
Sunday, December 6, 2019 | 1:00 PM--6:00 PM
GreenHill presents its annual exhibition of works by North Carolina artists in glass, wood, ceramics, metal and fiber as well as painting, photography and works on paper. All artworks in WINTER SHOW are available for sale (and tax-free on 12/6). Purchases support the state’s creative community. GreenHill’s 5,000 square foot galleries can easily accommodate 25 or more visitors safely. Advance registration is not required, but visits will be spaced to facilitate social distancing.
EXTENDED HOLIDAY SHOPPING DAYS
Wednesdays December 9, 16, and 23 | 12:00-5:00 PM
Thursdays - Saturdays I 12:00 – 5:00 PM
In addition to Thursday-Saturdays, GreenHill is open Wednesdays in December. Purchase unique hand-crafted works from sculpture to tableware from WINTER SHOW and GreenHill’s Shop. Complimentary gift wrapping is available.
EXTENDED HOLIDAY HOURS
Thursday December 17 | 12:00 PM—7:00PM
GreenHill’s Gallery and Shop are open late for your holiday shopping. Previously purchased 3-dimensional works (ceramics, metal, wood, sculpture) in WINTER SHOW may be picked up today or later by appointment. Complimentary gift wrapping is available.
WINTER SHOW 2020 is presented by Mercedes Benz of Greensboro with vital support from Alderman Company, Frank L. Blum Construction, Fenwick Foundation, Womble Bond Dickinson, Honda Aircraft, Proximity Hotel and Print Works Bistro, Stifel, D. Stone Builders, and generous contributions from Lincoln Financial Group, LT Apparel, Sharp Business Systems, Debbie Champagne, Kara Cox Interiors, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Piedmont Natural Gas, Printery, and Well-Spring (as of 10/22).
|ABOUT GREENHILL CENTER FOR NORTH CAROLINA ART
Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, hands-on art studios for families and adults, and the Blue Nook Studio gallery. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org
|WINTER SHOW ARTISTS: (as of 10/22)
|Nico Amortegui Charlotte, NC
Joseph Anderson Walnut Cove, NC
Nikki Blair Greensboro, NC
Mary Beth Boone Greensboro, NC
Calvin Brett Durham, NC
Theresa Brown Franklinton, NC
Keith Buckner Summerfield, NC
Jaimon Caceres Raleigh, NC
Laurie Caffrey Harris Asheville, NC
Andrew Caldwell Boone, NC
Cornelio Campos Durham, NC
Katy Collier Greensboro, NC
David Davenport Durham, NC
Micah Daw Greensboro, NC
Lucy Dierks Asheville, NC
Michael Earley Angier, NC
Rebecca Fagg Greensboro, NC
Kristan Five Burnsville, NC
Marguerite Gignoux Chapel Hill, NC
Joe Grant Elon, NC
Judson Guérard Bakersville, NC
Junghoon Han High Point, NC
Christine Henninger Elizabeth City, NC
Vanessa Hernandez Durham, NC
Clarence Heyward Clayton, NC
Aaron Iaquinto Asheville, NC
Fred Johnson Seagrove, NC
Cornell Jones Fayetteville, NC
Elijah Kell Charlotte, NC
Mark Kinsella Hillsborough, NC
Margaret Larson Greensboro, NC
Alexis Lavine Greensboro, NC
Sydney Lee Raleigh, NC
Henry Link Greensboro, NC
LaDara McKinnon Charlotte, NC
Eric McRay Raleigh, NC
Katie Messersmith Asheville, NC
Raine Middleton Denver, NC
Mary Rountree Moore Chapel Hill, NC
Roy Nydorf Oak Ridge, NC
Ben Owen III Seagrove, NC
Hattie Rose Padgett Asheville, NC
SaraBeth Post Penland, NC
Gretchen Quinn Raleigh, NC
Rani Ray Cary, NC
Amy Reader Portland, OR
Lakeshia Reid Raleigh, NC
John Rosenthal Chapel Hill, NC
Pete Sack Raleigh, NC
Sam Shelby Roanoke Rapids, NC
Bruce Shores Greensboro, NC
Will South Columbia, SC
Carolyn Spears Louisville, KY
Wei Sun Raleigh, NC
Janet Taylor Spruce Pine, NC
Michael van Hout Wilmington, NC
Tina Vincent Charlotte, NC
Josie Vogel Greensboro, NC
Kelly Walsh Durham, NC
Cindy Walton Asheville, NC
Adele Wayman Browns Summit, NC
Emily Eve Weinstein Chapel Hill, NC
Robert Winkler Asheville, NC
Lauren Worth Greensboro, NC
Erin Younge Seagrove, NC
Mary Zio Charlotte, NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.