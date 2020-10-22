(GREENSBORO, NC) GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art presents its 41st annual WINTER SHOW featuring more than 400 works by emerging and established artists from all corners of the state in a variety of mediums. Reinvented for social distancing, this year’s exhibition provides greater viewing opportunities while building on four decades of excellence in the visual arts. Notable additions for 2020 are a comprehensive digital catalog to grow statewide engagement and small-group, in-person collector evenings. The show has been extended by 3-weeks until February 7.

Executive Director Barbara Richter notes: “At a time of historic uncertainty, enhancing visibility and economic opportunities for the state’s creative community is more vital than ever. WINTER SHOW amplifies the creative expressions of NC artists and provides impactful financial support. From Bakersville to Elizabeth City and places in between, the exhibition offers paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood- and fiber works all within one artful installation.”

Curator Edie Carpenter explains: “WINTER SHOW continues to be an up-to-the-moment view of the visual arts in North Carolina. In-person and online visitors will discover Clarence Heyward (Clayton), Jaimon Caceres and Lakeshia T. Reid (Raleigh), LaDara McKinnon and Tina Vincent (Charlotte), Aaron Iaquinto (Asheville), Junghoon Han (High Point), and Andrew Caldwell (Boone) - all new artists to GreenHill whose artistic approaches and exceptional works reflect not only the geographic but cultural diversity of the state.”

WINTER SHOW is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to go to GreenHillNC.org for updates and details on safety protocols.

WINTER SHOW PUBLIC OPENING
Sunday, December 6, 2019 | 1:00 PM--6:00 PM
GreenHill presents its annual exhibition of works by North Carolina artists in glass, wood, ceramics, metal and fiber as well as painting, photography and works on paper. All artworks in WINTER SHOW are available for sale (and tax-free on 12/6). Purchases support the state’s creative community. GreenHill’s 5,000 square foot galleries can easily accommodate 25 or more visitors safely.  Advance registration is not required, but visits will be spaced to facilitate social distancing. 

EXTENDED HOLIDAY SHOPPING DAYS
Wednesdays December 9, 16, and 23 | 12:00-5:00 PM 
Thursdays - Saturdays I 12:00 – 5:00 PM
In addition to Thursday-Saturdays, GreenHill is open Wednesdays in December. Purchase unique hand-crafted works from sculpture to tableware from WINTER SHOW and GreenHill’s Shop.  Complimentary gift wrapping is available.

EXTENDED HOLIDAY HOURS
Thursday December 17 | 12:00 PM—7:00PM
GreenHill’s Gallery and Shop are open late for your holiday shopping.  Previously purchased 3-dimensional works (ceramics, metal, wood, sculpture) in WINTER SHOW may be picked up today or later by appointment. Complimentary gift wrapping is available. 

WINTER SHOW 2020 is presented by Mercedes Benz of Greensboro with vital support from Alderman Company, Frank L. Blum Construction, Fenwick Foundation, Womble Bond Dickinson, Honda Aircraft, Proximity Hotel and Print Works Bistro, Stifel, D. Stone Builders, and generous contributions from Lincoln Financial Group, LT Apparel, Sharp Business Systems, Debbie Champagne, Kara Cox Interiors, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Piedmont Natural Gas, Printery, and Well-Spring (as of 10/22).
ABOUT GREENHILL CENTER FOR NORTH CAROLINA ART
Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, hands-on art studios for families and adults, and the Blue Nook Studio gallery. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org
 
WINTER SHOW ARTISTS: (as of 10/22)
Nico Amortegui                                Charlotte, NC    
Joseph Anderson                             Walnut Cove, NC
Nikki Blair                                         Greensboro, NC
Mary Beth Boone                             Greensboro, NC
Calvin Brett                                      Durham, NC
Theresa Brown                                Franklinton, NC
Keith Buckner                                  Summerfield, NC
Jaimon Caceres                               Raleigh, NC
Laurie Caffrey Harris                        Asheville, NC
Andrew Caldwell                              Boone, NC
Cornelio Campos                             Durham, NC
Katy Collier                                      Greensboro, NC
David Davenport                              Durham, NC
Micah Daw                                       Greensboro, NC
Lucy Dierks                                       Asheville, NC
Michael Earley                                  Angier, NC
Rebecca Fagg                                  Greensboro, NC
Kristan Five                                       Burnsville, NC
Marguerite Gignoux                          Chapel Hill, NC
Joe Grant                                          Elon, NC
Judson Guérard                                Bakersville, NC
Junghoon Han                                  High Point, NC
Christine Henninger                          Elizabeth City, NC
Vanessa Hernandez                          Durham, NC
Clarence Heyward                            Clayton, NC
Aaron Iaquinto                                   Asheville, NC
Fred Johnson                                    Seagrove, NC
Cornell Jones                                    Fayetteville, NC
Elijah Kell                                          Charlotte, NC
Mark Kinsella                                    Hillsborough, NC
Margaret Larson                                Greensboro, NC
Alexis Lavine                                     Greensboro, NC
Sydney Lee                                       Raleigh, NC
Henry Link                                         Greensboro, NC
LaDara McKinnon                             Charlotte, NC
Eric McRay                                        Raleigh, NC
Katie Messersmith                             Asheville, NC
Raine Middleton                                Denver, NC
Mary Rountree Moore                       Chapel Hill, NC
Roy Nydorf                                        Oak Ridge, NC
Ben Owen III                                     Seagrove, NC
Hattie Rose Padgett                          Asheville, NC
SaraBeth Post                                   Penland, NC
Gretchen Quinn                                 Raleigh, NC
Rani Ray                                           Cary, NC
Amy Reader                                      Portland, OR
Lakeshia Reid                                   Raleigh, NC
John Rosenthal                                 Chapel Hill, NC
Pete Sack                                          Raleigh, NC
Sam Shelby                                       Roanoke Rapids, NC
Bruce Shores                                    Greensboro, NC
Will South                                          Columbia, SC
Carolyn Spears                                  Louisville, KY
Wei Sun                                             Raleigh, NC
Janet Taylor                                       Spruce Pine, NC
Michael van Hout                              Wilmington, NC
Tina Vincent                                      Charlotte, NC
Josie Vogel                                        Greensboro, NC
Kelly Walsh                                        Durham, NC
Cindy Walton                                     Asheville, NC
Adele Wayman                                  Browns Summit, NC
Emily Eve Weinstein                         Chapel Hill, NC
Robert Winkler                                   Asheville, NC
Lauren Worth                                    Greensboro, NC
Erin Younge                                       Seagrove, NC
Mary Zio                                            Charlotte, NC
 
PRESS IMAGES
 
 
Pete Sack | Painting | Raleigh
 
Elijah Kell | Glass | Charlotte
 
Clarence Heyward | Painting | Clayton
 
Lauren Worth | Mixed Media | Greensboro
 
Michael Earley | Wood | Angier
 
Andrew Caldwell | Photography | Boone
 
Lakeshia T. Reid | Painting | Raleigh
 
David Davenport | Painting | Durham
 
Nikki Blair | Ceramic Sculpture | Greensboro

