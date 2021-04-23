Fundraising campaign seeks sponsorships and donations
GREENSBORO, NC — The Historic Magnolia House located at 442 Gorell St. on the perimeter of Downtown Greensboro launches its fundraising campaign to reopen the Green Book site as an inn this fall.
Louis Armstrong, Satchel Paige, James Brown, James Baldwin, Ike and Tina Turner are among the many celebrated guests who sought accommodations here during the Jim Crow era.
Natalie Pass Miller is the current owner and principal officer of Magnolia House Foundation, Inc., a not for profit organization whose chief role is to grow awareness for African American history in the Triad, while contributing to the area’s tourism experience.
The grand Victorian style home in the South Greensboro Historic District was built in 1889 and is documented in the National Register of Historic Places. Erected as a single family residence, it was eventually purchased by the Gist family to function as a hotel for Black travelers.
One of 300-plus Green Book listings in North Carolina between 1955 and 1961, the Historic Magnolia House is now one of six operating in the state.
Presently, the onsite cafe prepares and serves lunchtime meals, including a history-inspired Shoebox Lunch.
The home’s first floor common areas may be reserved for community and private events.
The remaining room renovations within the nearly 5,000 square foot building, including four guest rooms and a concierge lounge, may be sponsored through tax-deductible financial contributions and in-kind donations. Greensboro based Cone Health is first to make a sponsorship commitment.
For the restoration project, Miller engaged Vivid Interiors, a women-owned design firm located in downtown Greensboro.
A by-invitation, evening event for dignitaries and guests is planned for Friday, May 14. To kick off the community campaign, the Historic Magnolia House is open for self-guided tours of the home and the proposed design plan on Saturday, May 15, 11am to 4pm.
Tickets to the public event are available for purchase online.
