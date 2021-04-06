CHAPTER OF ALPHA PHI ALPHA FRATERNITY, INCORPORATED
Winston Salem, North Carolina - Greater Gift announces a $2,000 donation to the local chapter of Alpha Phil Alpha Fraternity Incorporated in honor of participants in the COVID-19 Community Research Partnership Study. The donation is a part of an effort to encourage volunteers to complete daily symptom surveys. The gift to the Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated was made when 4 million entries were received as a part of the study.
The COVID-19 Community Research Partnership is working to gather data through a multi-site study sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and led by Wake Forest Baptist Health. The study encourages volunteers to report daily exposures, symptoms, risk-reduction behaviors such as wearing a mask, and whether they have received a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. Over 22,000 clinical trial volunteers are completing daily online questionnaires to track possible exposures and symptoms.
About Greater Gift (www.greaterglft.org): Greater Gift is a non-profit organization, founded in 2010, with a mission to increase awareness of clinical research, especially among underrepresented communities, to improve global health. Greater Gift builds bridges with underrepresented communities to engage them in research, ensure equal representation in clinical research and to increase access to research as an option for medical care. Since its founding, Greater Gift has honored 130,000 clinical trial volunteers by making donations of vaccines and meals to children in need in their honor.
About Alpha Phi Alpha (www.apa1906.net): Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American Men, was founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Alpha Phi Alpha chapters were established at other colleges and universities, many of them historically black institutions, soon after the founding at Cornell. While continuing to stress academic excellence among its members, Alpha also recognized the need to help correct the educational, economic, political, and social injustices faced by African Americans. Alpha Phi Alpha has long stood at the forefront of the African American community's fight for civil rights through leaders such as W.E.B. DuBois, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Edward Brooke, Martin Luther King, Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Andrew Young, William Gray, Paul Robeson, and many others. Since its founding on December 4, 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has supplied voice and vision to the struggle of African Americans and people of color around the world.
The Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated was chartered on June 1, 1931 in Winston-Salem, NC.
