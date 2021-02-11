Winston Salem, North Carolina - Greater Gift announces a $2,000 donation to the Hispanic League in honor of participants in the COVID-19 Community Research Partnership Study. The donation is a part of an effort to encourage volunteers to complete daily symptom surveys. The gift to the Hispanic League was made when 3.25 million entries were received as a part of the study.
Executive Director Lilly Skok Bunch stated, “Greater Gift is passionate about engaging underrepresented populations in clinical research and building trustworthiness to populations who traditionally and understandably are reluctant to participate in clinical research. We recognize the significant impact that the Hispanic League is having on supporting education efforts within the Hispanic/Latino community during the COVID pandemic and are proud to support their outreach.
The COVID-19 Community Research Partnership is working to gather data through a multi-site study sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and led by Wake Forest Baptist Health. The study encourages volunteers to report daily exposures, symptoms, risk-reduction behaviors such as wearing a mask, and whether they have received a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. Over 22,000 clinical trial volunteers are completing daily online questionnaires to track possible exposures and symptoms.
The Hispanic League was established in 1992 to foster diversity and serve as a liaison between the non-Hispanic and Hispanic communities. The Hispanic League is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanics/Latinos through promoting community inclusion, education, health and multicultural understanding. According to executive director Mari Jo Turner, “The Hispanic League is pleased to partner with Greater Gift to help build bridges and trust with the Hispanic/Latino community to encourage participation in clinical trials and encourage participation with the COVID-19 vaccine.”
About Greater Gift (www.greaterglft.org): Greater Gift is a non-profit organization, founded in 2010, with a mission to increase awareness of clinical research, especially among underrepresented communities, to improve global health. Greater Gift builds bridges with underrepresented communities to engage them in research, ensure equal representation in clinical research and to increase access to research as an option for medical care. Since its founding, Greater Gift has honored 130,000 clinical trial volunteers by making donations of vaccines and meals to children in need in their honor.
About the Hispanic League (www.hispanicleague.org): The Hispanic League facilitates education for students through the ESL Middle School Achievers Program and with the Hispanic/Latino Scholarship Program. By promoting diversity and multicultural understanding each year through many events, the Hispanic League helps to narrow the gap in cultural differences. The Hispanic League partners with more than 70 community organizations to provide educational programming and assistance to the Hispanic community. For more information on the Hispanic League, to learn about upcoming events, receive a photo identification card, or to stay connected to your local Hispanic/Latino community, email info@hispanicleague.org or call 336701.6257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.