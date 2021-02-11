Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.