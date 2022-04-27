Passengers, Cargo Flights, and Seats at PTI
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, April 26th, 2022 – Below are the statistics presented at the April 2022 Airport Authority Board Meeting.
• Passengers were up 100% in March 2022 over March 2021 and up 122% year to date. Passengers for March 2022 vs. 2019 were down 27%.
• Cargo was up 14% in March 2022 over March 2021 and up 8% year to date. Cargo for March 2022 vs. 2019 was up 50%.
• Total departing seats for May 2022 is 84,461 up 42% over May 2021 and down 31% over May 2019. May 2021 seats: 59,500
May 2019 seats: 122,040
• Load factor, which is the average percentage of airplane seats departing from PTI that were filled with passengers, was 55% in January 2022. January’s load factor is 6 points higher than January of 2021, and 13 points lower than January 2019.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
