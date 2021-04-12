Seventeenth Annual Event Will Have Supplies For All Volunteers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (April 6, 2021) – On Saturday, April 24, the City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will participate in the Great American Cleanup for the 17th year. The annual event will focus on litter removal throughout all areas of High Point. Cities across the country will be participating in the effort.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Registered groups will be preassigned to their meeting locations. All supplies needed by volunteers, including bags, gloves, vests and grabbers, will be provided at the central meeting location at Pinnacle Financial Partners at 1300 E. Hartley Dr.
Groups will clean up at their sites until noon and send a representative to return the cleanup supplies and tally the reports of items collected and removed.
Volunteers can easily register to participate in the event by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/khpb. Updates for the event will also be posted on the City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful Facebook pages.
The event is sponsored locally by Blue Ridge Companies, the High Point Rockers, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Vomela Motor Sports Design.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
