Grand Opening of Design+ by CassandraMichelle in the Arts District of Downtown Winston Salem
Salem, NC - June 23, 2023 - Design+ by CassandraMichelle, a renowned design studio specializing in innovative interior designs, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their location in the vibrant Arts District of Downtown Winston Salem. They are in the former headquarters of The Chronicle, 617 N. Liberty St, Winston Salem, NC.
Design+ by CassandraMichelle has been an influential presence in the interior design industry, earning a reputation for their unique and forward-thinking approach to transforming spaces. Led by Principal Designer Cassandra Michelle Brunson, the studio has garnered numerous accolades and has been featured in numerous times in Triad Business Journal and The Chronicle.
The grand opening marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Design+ by CassandraMichelle. The revitalized space, located in the heart of the Arts District, showcases a fresh design concept that seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with a touch of local charm. The studio offers an expanded range of services, including residential and commercial interior design, curated pieces by local artists, custom furniture design, accent furniture, lighting, gifts and more.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new location in the Arts District of Downtown Winston Salem," said Cassandra Michelle, the creative force behind Design+ by CassandraMichelle. "This grand opening represents an exciting chapter in our journey, allowing us to better serve our clients and immerse ourselves in the vibrant art scene of Winston Salem. We are eager to showcase our innovative designs and collaborate with fellow artists and design enthusiasts."
The studio will feature an exclusive preview of Design+ by CassandraMichelle's latest collection, highlighting their signature style that effortlessly blends luxury, functionality, and artistic expression. Visitors can expect to be inspired by the striking visual displays and the meticulously curated selection of furniture, decor, and art pieces.
As part of the grand opening celebrations, Design+ by CassandraMichelle will host gallery hops featuring local artists, bringing together the local community, fellow designers, and industry professionals. Guests will have the opportunity to network, engage with the Design+ team, and explore the latest trends in interior design.
Design+ by CassandraMichelle invites members of the media, industry professionals, and design enthusiasts to join them at the grand opening event. The festivities will commence on July 15, 2023, at 6:00 PM, at the studio's location at 615 N. Liberty St in the Arts District of Downtown Winston Salem.
About Design+ by CassandraMichelle:
Design+ by CassandraMichelle is an esteemed design studio based in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Led by Principal Designer Cassandra Michelle, the studio specializes in creating exceptional interior spaces that harmonize beauty, functionality, and innovation. With a focus on technology and artistic expression, Design+ by CassandraMichelle continues to redefine the boundaries of interior design.
