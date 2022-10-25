Governor’s Award for Excellence goes to state lottery employee
RALEIGH – Randall Keen, a retired administrative operations manager for the N.C. Education Lottery, received on Tuesday the Governor’s Award for Excellence, the highest honor a state employee can receive.
Keen received the award in the Public Service category in recognition of his service to his state and his community, most notably leading an effort to raise more than $95,000 to help find a cure for ALS. The awards recognize accomplishments and actions outside of the usual scope of employees’ job duties.
“I think some people just have an innate desire to help others, and Randall definitely does,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “His work with the Red Cross and ALS shows his dedication to the service of others. He is a terrific role model for all of us here at the lottery.”
Keen and state employees from seven other state agencies and three University of North Carolina System institutions received the award Tuesday at a ceremony in Raleigh. Awards were presented in six categories: Customer Service, Efficiency and Innovation, Human Relations, Outstanding State Government Service, Public Service, and Safety and Heroism. A video describing Keen’s work in public service is here.
Keen began his career with the state in 2009 where he served first as a sales representative for the N.C. Education Lottery before becoming manager of administrative operations. As manager, he oversaw core administrative functions of the lottery, from managing the motor fleet to mail services. While at the lottery, Keen organized numerous blood donation drives and has been an active volunteer for the American Red Cross. He also showed devotion to community service through local civic clubs, including the Jaycees and most recently with the Raleigh Kiwanis Club.
In 2018, Keen learned he had ALS. After his diagnosis, Keen rallied his family and friends to help raise money to find a cure for the disease. He leads his team, Randall’s Ralliers, at the annual Walk to Defeat ALS in the Triangle. Keen’s courage has inspired his co-workers and club members, teaching others to keep stepping up to help the community even as you face difficulties of your own. Due to the progression of his ALS, Keen retired from the lottery in April.
Editor’s Note: Attached is a photo of Randall Keen, a retired state lottery employee, who received a Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service on Tuesday.
