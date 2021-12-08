Gordon Ramsay Food Market to Open First Location at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Early 2022
The first concept of its kind to bring more than 150 jobs to the Western North Carolina community
CHEROKEE, NC (December 8, 2021) – Celebrated multi-Michelin starred chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay, and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort will team up to bring the first Gordon Ramsay Food Market to the United States in early 2022, extending Ramsay’s partnership with Caesars Entertainment resorts across the globe. The newest addition to the Harrah’s food and beverage roster will create multiplejob opportunities at the resort.
“I’m in love with the Cherokee / Asheville area, and I couldn’t be more excited to open my very first Gordon Ramsay Food Marketin the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. From Street Burger and Street Pizza to Fish & Chips, GR Sushi and more, we’ll highlight the very best local ingredients sourced from the region’s incredible farmers and artisans,” said Ramsay.
Debuting in tandem with the expected completion of an extensive expansion project at Harrah’s Cherokee, the Gordon Ramsay Food Market will feature both full-service dining and market-style elements from iterations of beloved Ramsay restaurants as well as brand-new concepts unique to the Food Market. Offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night options daily, the space will include:
- Truffles Pub: Full-service dining experience with crafted cocktails, Gordon Ramsay classics like Beef Wellington and fish & chips.
- Street Burger: Elevated burgers and fries with a twist, also featuring “scrambled” breakfast items in the morning hours.
- Street Pizza: Neapolitan style pizza combining the freshest local ingredients and seasonal toppings. As Gordon says, “pizza doesn’t need to be complicated,” and these pies will be just right.
- GR Sushi: Exquisitely crafted sushi and Far East inspired dishes.
- Fish & Chips: Gordon’s British-style fish & chips, shrimp and lobster. Extending beyond Gordon’s impeccable take on the British classic, you’ll find chicken wings, chicken tenders, and an absolutely next level milkshake.
- Catch Café & Raw Bar: NY deli style sandwiches,salads using locally sourced produce, and an incredible raw bar featuring oysters, shrimp, crab, lobster and other seasonal seafood.
- GR Bake & Brew: Full coffee bar, smoothies, bagels, muffins and a variety of grab-and-go pastries to get your morning started right.
“Chef Gordon Ramsay brings with him an internationally renowned reputation, world-class talent and unparalleled energy,” said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President & General Manger of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with the Ramsay team to bring this concept to life and continue to provide inspired food and beverage offerings to our guests.”
Menus will feature hyperlocal and regional ingredients sourced from local farmers and artisans in North Carolina and surrounding areas, including Hickory Nut Gap Farm, Spicewalla, Joyce Farms and many other local and regional sources.
A vibrant mix of artwork and textiles throughout the Food Market will incorporate colorful pop-art style prints and graffiti-inspired walls along with refined tones in the dining room, and an array of English flags and motifs throughout as homage to Ramsay’s UK roots.
The relationship between Caesars Entertainment and Ramsay began in 2012 with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and has continued to flourish over the years. After more than eight years of collaboration, the partnership has currently yielded five restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip, as well as Baltimore, Lake Tahoe, North Kansas City, two in Atlantic City, and one at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.
On Wed., Dec. 15, Gordon Ramsay Food Market will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Cherokee Convention Center at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. Positions include servers, bartenders, cashiers and culinary positions.
More information on positions and applications can here found here.
About Gordon Ramsay North America
Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the U.S. restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S., where the company currently has eleven restaurants across Las Vegas, Orlando, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.
The group is scaling dining concepts including outdoor and take-out, as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay’s successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak and Hell’s Kitchen.
In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 39 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.
For more information, please visit www.gordonramsay.com
About Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos – An Enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina. The casino has over 3,000 games. The property also features over 1,800 hotel rooms, the Le Fu Men gaming area, 11 restaurants, the luxurious 18,000 square foot Mandara Spa, 11 retail shops, the 3,000 plus seat Event Center, Caesars Sportsbook, North Carolina’s first and premiere sports betting venue, and The Cherokee Convention Center. In addition to the 56-acre property, guests have privileged access to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian-owned Sequoyah National Golf Club. Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is also home to the UltraStar Multi-tainment center which features 24 bowling lanes, an arcade, and three bars.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Must be 21 or older to gamble (Must be 19 or older in Ontario). Must be 18 or older for pari-mutuel wagering in Florida, Indiana Louisiana and Pennsylvania. Must be 18 or older to participate in a poker wagering activity in Florida. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. CO, MS, NV or NC: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. CA, IL, NJ or PA: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP. LA: 1-877-770-STOP. MO: 1-888-BETSOFF. IA: 1-800-BETSOFF. IN: 1-800-9WITHIT. FL: 888-ADMIT-IT. OH: For help, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or visit the Ohio for Responsible Gambling website at www.org.ohio.gov. MD: Please play responsibly, for help visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ontario: PlaySmart 1-866-531-2600. ©2021, Caesars Entertainment. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.
