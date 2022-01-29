Goodwill Names Howell to Head New Post
(Winston-Salem, NC) Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina announces the hiring of Timothy Howell as the agency’s first chief people officer (CPO).
“We are thrilled to have someone with Timothy’s experience join our team,” said Goodwill CEO Barbara Maida-Stolle. “He will be a true advocate for our team members who passionately work to advance our mission of service.”
Howell, a native of Chicago, most recently served as assistant director of employee experience with the City of Durham, where he oversaw hiring, training, professional development, performance management, compensation, benefits, wellness, and other people-centered activities. Timothy also served more than three years as an HR manager for the City of Durham, where he was the senior human resource leader with day-to-day responsibility and oversight of organizational development, employee relations, training, and executive and professional development.
From 2016-2018, Howell was the senior human resources business partner with Aperion Global Institute. He also worked for the District of Columbia government as director of HR. Howell has held director-level roles with Fortune 400 companies for more than seventeen years, including director of diversity for Tyson Foods, and market HR manager for Walmart Stores, Inc. He has also served as director of Human Resources for several government agencies in Washington, D.C.
Howell served in the United States Army Reserves and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois. He loves spending time with his wife Brandi, and two daughters, Alexis and Khrystiana.
