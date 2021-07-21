Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina receveived $20,000 from AT&T during a Grant Presentation Ceremony Tuesday, July 20 1PM – 2PM at the Triad Goodwill Career Center located at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
President & CEO, Triad Goodwill, Chris Gorham, welcomed everyone to the special ceremony including Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and others.
Michael Walker, Regional Director, External Affairs AT&T spoke briefly about why his compnay felt this donation was so very important presented the check to the group.
Digital Skills and Virtual Services Program Information:
- The Digital Skills Program began in 2018. The program has served over 1,300 individuals and delivered nearly 8,000 services.
- Workshops and classes are available for all digital skill levels – from beginner to more advanced.
- Workshops and classes are now available both virtually and in-person.
- Majority of the classes and workshops are FREE
- Some of the most in-demand classes and workshop are Online Safety, Microsoft Office, Google Drive, and Social Media Basics.
- In 2021 Triad Goodwill began offering a Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certification program through the Rising Together partnership with Goodwill Industries International, Coursera, and several other organizations. You can learn more about this initiative to ensure sustainable careers across North America at https://www.goodwill.org/rising-together/?fbclid=IwAR01dX7zrTQ-sqGeF6lljMmlfGYIhtuxVm-MJZfJspacYhfQ7h-xcFd1bPs
- A full list of our Virtual Services are available online at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtual-services/ and include e-learning opportunities, an online local job board, unemployment information, and more.
- You can find a full list of upcoming classes and workshops at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.