Reentry Training Programs Highlighted During April
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is doing its part during Second Chance Month to help people transition from justice involvement to advancing their careers and contributing to their communities, as it does all year long. All month, Goodwill® is highlighting its job training and social service offerings that help people who have been involved in the justice system find jobs and support their families and work to create safer communities.
Stemming from the Second Chance Act, which Congress passed in 2008 as a means of providing supports to workers and prevent recidivism, Second Chance Month is commemorated each April. The Second Chance Act legislation, which Congress reauthorized in December 2018 with bipartisan support, created the National Reentry Resource Center and funds work to improve reentry outcomes nationwide.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, at least 95 percent of all state prisoners will eventually be released from prison. Each year, more than 650,000 state prison inmates return to their communities after serving their time. Goodwill believes all these individuals deserve a second chance and that the best way to help them be successful is to offer work-related programs that allow them to become self-sufficient.
At any one time, nearly 6.9 million people are on probation, in jail, in prison or on parole in the United Sates. Each year, more than 600,000 individuals are released from state and federal prisons. Another 9 million cycle through local jails. More than two-thirds of prisoners are rearrested within 3 years of their release and half are reincarcerated.
Among the Goodwill programs and training opportunities available in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham counties, for residents who are reentering the community, Triad Goodwill offers the Jobs On The Outside program. In addition, Triad Goodwill also offers, digital skills classes, virtual trainings and hiring events, CDL trainings, and more for those interested in learning new skills, receiving relevant training, or starting on new career paths.
Each year, more than 82,000 people impacted by the criminal justice system achieve their education and employment goals with holistic reintegration services from Goodwill organizations. Here in Central North Carolina we provide support services and training to thousands of people every year with backgrounds and other barriers to family-sustaining employment.
Individuals interested in learning more about the Jobs On the Outside Program can contact joto@triadgoodwill.org.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
