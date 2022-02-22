Goodwill Holding 50% off Winter Clearance Sale March 3-6
Families can find extraordinary deals on coats, sweaters and other winter clothing items at Goodwill’s Winter Clearance Sale, taking place Thursday, March 3, through Sunday, March 6, at all Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina retail stores.
During the sale, all regularly priced winter clothing items will be 50 percent off, including jackets and coats, winter scarves and hats, sweaters, long-sleeved shirts, sweats and gloves, while supplies last. The deal includes adults’ and children’s clothing.
“As prices for new items continue to rise, more and more families are facing financial hardship,” says Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This clearance sale is a great way for families to affordably stock up on name-brand clothing and outerwear. Goodwill is still overflowing with donations, so there will be plenty to choose from throughout the sale.”
“And remember that when you shop at Goodwill, you support employment and job training programs that helped more than 38,000 people last year,” Eichorn said. “So not only can shoppers find bargains for the whole family – their purchases also help people right here in the local community.”
There is no limit on purchases during the sale. The offer excludes “special find” items and is not valid at Goodwill’s outlet stores. The sale will take place at the 47 retail stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. To find a list of participating stores, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org.
