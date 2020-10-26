WINSTON-SALEM, NC – October 26, 2020 – Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. today announced that Barbara Maida-Stolle has been named as president and CEO, effective January 1, 2021. Executive search firm CapDev and Goodwill’s Board of Directors initiated the search for the organization’s new leader in June when current CEO Art Gibel announced his retirement after 15 years at the helm.
Maida-Stolle has worked for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, since 2006, serving in various roles including vice president of Retail Services and chief business officer, and is currently serving as the organization’s chief operating officer.
In addition to her work with Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont, Maida-Stolle is active in her community, having served on many nonprofit boards and advisory committees, including KIPP Charlotte, Wake Forest University (Charlotte Center), American Leadership Forum, the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, and Good Friends.
“We are delighted to welcome Barbara to our organization,” said Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina Board Chair Linda Wood. “She brings a wealth of experience and insights gained from her leadership roles at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. Her passion for Goodwill’s mission will enable us to continue to efficiently provide the services that have infinite impact on the economic health of individuals and our community.”
Prior to joining Goodwill in Charlotte, Maida-Stolle was co-founder and vice president of Stolle Technology Inc., a Winston-Salem-based producer of plastic injection molds for the aerospace, pharmaceutical, and consumer products industries, and held positions with Sara Lee Direct (a division of Sara Lee Branded Apparel).
“As an advocate of creating environments where people can reach their fullest potential, I have devoted my life and career to creating access and opportunities for people to prosper,” Maida-Stolle said. “I consider this work my purpose and I am incredibly honored to lead such an outstanding organization.”
About Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has served the local community since 1926. Through the sale of donated items in its stores, Goodwill provides employment and training programs that help more than 30,000 people each year find jobs and reach financial stability. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org.
