More than 20 local employers are scheduled to attend an upcoming outdoor job fair held by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the NCWorks Career Center of Forsyth County.
Goodwill and NCWorks Multi-Employer Hiring Event
Date: Wednesday, September 8
Time: 9 a.m.-Noon
Location: LJVM Coliseum parking lot; enter at Goodwill Workforce Development Center (2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem)
Employers scheduled to attend include:
- A L Nursing Home Care
- AkzoNobel
- Amazon
- Amentum
- Ashley Furniture
- Atrium Windows and Doors
- AWP
- Charter Communications/Spectrum
- City Transfer and Storage
- Classic Packaging Company
- Cracker Barrel
- Crothall Healthcare
- Dewey’s Bakery
- Dunlop Tyres
- Food Lion
- Gildan
- Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina
- Graham Personnel Services
- Harvest Table
- Horizons Residential Care Center
- Lowes Foods
- Randstad
- Teddy Angels Homecare
- Waffle House
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Pre-registration is not required. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask if they have not been fully vaccinated.
For more information, call Bryant D. King (Goodwill) at 336-724-3625 x11209 or Justin Tanks (NCWorks) at 336-464-0520 x11355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.