Global Financier Hobson to lead Speaker Series “Building Black Wealth” at N.C. A&T
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Feb. 3, 2022) – As conversations intensify regarding the nation’s racial wealth gap, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University looks to further educate students through the Chancellor’s Speaker Series, “Building Black Wealth,” Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. The virtual event will feature financier Mellody Hobson and be moderated by alumna Ebony Thomas ’97.
The Chancellor’s Speaker Series is part of the university’s overarching goal of cultivating an intellectual climate and creatively exchange ideas. “Building Black Wealth” will focus on understanding money, finances and wealth management, navigating career options and eliminating the wealth gap through literacy.
Hobson is a global leader and recognized voice on financial literacy. Her leadership has been invaluable to corporate boardrooms across the nation. Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, she is responsible for management, strategic planning and growth for all areas of the investment firm outside of research and portfolio management. Additionally, she serves as chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Ariel Investment Trust. Prior to being named co-CEO, Hobson spent nearly two decades as the firm’s president. She previously served as chairwoman of the board of DreamWorks Animation until the company’s sale and was also a long-standing board member of the Estée Lauder Companies.
Deeply involved in community service and engagement, Hobson serves on numerous nonprofit boards, including After School Matters, a Chicago organization that provides area teens with high-quality after school and summer programs; World Business Chicago; the Center for Strategic & International Studies; and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Bank of America (BofA) senior vice president of racial equality and economic opportunity initiatives, Thomas has built her career identifying and building partnerships with community and business leaders, elected officials and other community constituents to support upward mobility initiatives. She is responsible for delivering BofA’s $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to accelerate work that will address barriers to economic mobility for people and communities of color. She previously held roles as a global human resources executive, leading teams within the Enterprise Diversity Recruiting Strategy and Market-Site HR.
Both Hobson and Thomas share a sincere desire to use their voices, experience and education toward improving the socio-economic status of underserved communities.
Required, free registration is available at www.ncatchancellorsspeakerseries.com.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.