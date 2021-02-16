GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is proud to announce that CEO Glenn Dobrogosz has been named Inspector of the Year, Operations by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
Each year, three individuals are honored with the Inspector of the Year Award for their consistent exceptional work quality, and/or in recognition of the amount of time donated to performing inspections throughout their years as AZA Accreditation Inspectors.
According to AZA, "Glenn’s career has been defined by creative vision, constant advancement, and innovative development. He has served as the Chair of the Accreditation Commission, and has volunteered as an accreditation inspector since 2009. He deeply believes that the accreditation process should be a positive and proactive experience that helps the continued evolution and success of the organization under review."
Glenn Dobrogosz Bio
Glenn Dobrogosz can trace his fascination with wildlife back to the age of five when his family moved into a home that had a rocky creek and huge bamboo thicket in the backyard – an environment which quickly became his outdoor laboratory and living zoo. Glenn pursued that interest in nature by obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Appalachian State University. After a stint in the Peace Corps, Glenn enrolled in Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo before officially beginning his zoo career at the Indianapolis Zoo. He served as the Executive Director at the Thompson Park Zoo and the Zoo at Chehaw before landing in his current role as the CEO of the Greensboro Science Center.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
