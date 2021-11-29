Give the Gift of Duck Donuts® This Holiday Season with New Digital Gifting Experience
Company Launches Digital Gift Card Option, Powered by GiftNow
The Limited-Time Holiday Assortment with Mint Icing Flavor and Festive Holiday Sprinkles Returns to All Locations
MECHANICSBURG, PA (Nov. 29, 2021) – Gifting Duck Donuts and delivering smiles just got a hole lot easier with the launch of Duck Donuts’ enhanced personalized digital gift card program. Powered by GiftNow, an integrated gift card and product gifting solution for retailers and merchants, guests can order digital gift cards directly from the Duck Donuts website with ease.
“With our new digital gifting experience, we are elevating our level of personalized convenience for our guests that wish to sprinkle happiness with the gift of Duck Donuts to family, friends and coworkers near or far,” says April Hoelscher, Duck Donuts vice president of marketing. “Our goal for our new digital gift cards isto provide a seamless customer experience and allow our guests to interact with our brand in a way that best fits their needs.”
Available in seasonal, generic or special occasion designs, digital gift cards can conveniently be sent via email, text or printed out and hand delivered. Guests can add a personalized written, video or picture greeting message that the recipient will see upon opening the animated gift online. Gift card denominations are available in preset values of $10, $25, $50, $75, $100, or there is an option to customize the amount, and can be redeemed in-store or online.
GiftNow, a Synchrony solution (NYSE: SYF), helps to transform the process of giving and receiving gifts and digital gift cards. As the first holistic Gift Experience Management (GXM) platform, GiftNow enables Duck Donuts guests to deliver digital gift cards in seconds with a personalized greeting and digital wrapping of the sender’s choice.
“Developing personalized customer experiences for gifting are essential to delight customers and meet customers’ needs in the moment,” said Pari Raccah, general manager, GiftNow at Synchrony. “GiftNow helps make gift card giving a memorable experience, so Duck Donuts can create lasting fans out of both the gift giver and the recipient.”
Donut Miss the Holiday Offerings
Guests are invited to kick off the holidays with a delicious Holiday Assortment. Back by popular demand, the assortment features the limited-time cool and fresh green mint icing. Guests will feel even more festive when their donuts are topped with the specialty Holiday Sprinkles. This season’s cool, minty flavor can also be enjoyed as a MintOREO® Milkshake or Mint Chocolate Sundae.
With the winter season approaching, Duck Donuts’ is bringing back their Winter Roast coffee. The roast has hints of butterscotch, hazelnut, and whisky flavor that’ll have you warmed up, revved up and raring to go whatever the temperature is outside. Guests can add a holiday twist to your coffee with the Peppermint Mocha drink that is only available until Jan. 3. For all the non-caffeine drinkers, try the Peppermint Hot Chocolate!
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.
To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned and operated shops across 22 states and two international location in Dubai, UAE and Riyadh, KSA. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.
ABOUT SYNCHRONY
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.
Synchrony is changing what’s possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.
For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.
