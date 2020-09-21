Local nonprofit and governmental agencies respond to the unanticipated crisis
GREENSBORO, NC (September 15, 2020) – Greensboro Housing Coalition is pleased to announce the appointment of three new board members, Joyce Gorham-Worsley with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Tamaki Onishi, PhD with University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Stephen Smoot of the Cottage Grove Neighborhood.
“The GHC Board is proud to welcome this cohort of new board members. Their range of skills and experiences will serve to strengthen GHC as we pursue healthy, safe, affordable homes for our community,” says Antonia Monk Richburg, Chairperson.
Joyce Gorham-Worsley is the Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, where she previously held the role of Vice President of Leadership Development. Prior to joining the Chamber in 2004, she spent over 20 years working on finance and accounting with Bank of America. She is a university of North Carolina at Greensboro alumna and is an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for which she has served in a variety of leadership roles.
Tamaki Onishi, PhD is an Associate Professor, University of North Carolina at Greensboro in the Master of Public Affairs (MPA) Program, as well as advises nonprofit management certificate students. She received her Ph.D. from Indiana University. Her current research involves entrepreneurial and institutional theories on social entrepreneurship and investment. She has conducted comparative research on fundraising and launched international projects promoting philanthropy in Japan, and her work has been published her work in peer-reviewed journals and national studies on philanthropy. Prior to her academic career, she worked for both nonprofits and for-profit firms, such as WNET in New York and Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan, for over a decade.
Stephen Smoot is Community Member & Activist of the Cottage Grove Neighborhood located in East Greensboro. Originally from New York City, he has an extensive background working at BroadCort Capital, a subsidiary of Merill Lynch, where he handled customer service for foreign accounts, retirement accounts, and CMA accounts. After learning about the power of partnering with his neighbors on efforts to revitalize the community, he became invested in the Cottage Grove Neighborhood and its potential, engaging in a variety of community change projects and speaking about the power of resident voice at regional meetings. He is has been involved with the Collaborative Cottage Grove (CCG) initiative since 2016, where he is currently the Team Lead for CCG’s Healthy Homes project area.
The 2020-2021 Greensboro Housing Coalition Board of Directors are: Chairperson, Antonia Monk Richburg, PhD of Cone Health Foundation; Vice Chairperson, Hugh Holston, retired Financial Planner with Lincoln Financial Group; Secretary, Jean Goodman, retired Nonprofit Executive Director with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro; Treasurer, Andrew Stern, retired from Social Security Administration; Dan Curry of Dan Curry Consulting; Reverend William Funderburke of Mt. Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church; Nadine Malpass of United Way of Greater Greensboro; Phillip McAlpin, retired College Sports Marketing and Development Executive with North Carolina A&T State University; Tamaki Onishi, PhD of University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Ed Sharp of Legal Aid of NC; Stephen Smoot, Community Member & Activist; Ricardo Story of Wells Fargo; and Joyce Gorham-Worsley of Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Greensboro Housing Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate for and provide resources to people with low to moderate incomes and those with special needs to secure or retain fair, safe, healthy and affordable housing. We do this through housing counseling, healthy homes assessments, community engagement, financial literacy education, and policy advocacy. Learn more at www.gsohc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.