Many people these days are struggling financially, particularly in the current climate with the COVID-19 lockdown. As a result of the global pandemic, many have been left with limited income due to being furloughed while others have lost their jobs altogether. This has left many struggling to make ends meet.
Here are just some of the companies offering refunds or discounts right now:
21st Century: 25% discount on premiums in April
AAA: 20% refund between for policyholders with insurance in effect from March 16 to May 15
Allstate: 15% discount on premiums in April and May
American Family Insurance: $50 one-time payment for each car insured
Amica: 20% credit on April and May premiums
Auto-Owners Insurance: 15% refund on April and May premiums
Chubb: 35% discount on April and May premiums
Cincinnati Insurance and Casualty: 15% credit on April and May premiums
CSAA: 20% refund on two months’ premium
Encova: 15% discount on April and May premiums
Farmers Insurance: 25% credit on premiums in April
Geico: 15% percent credit for auto and motorcycle customers whose policies renew between April 8 and Oct. 7 and new policy purchases between that time frame.
Hanover Insurance Group: 15% discount on April and May premiums
The Hartford: 15% refund on April and May premiums, only for policies in effect as of April 1
Liberty Mutual: 15% refund on two months of premiums, refunds begin starting April 7
Kemper: 15% credit on April and May premiums
MetLife: 15% credit on April and May premiums
Mercury Insurance: 15% credit on April and May premiums
Nationwide: $50 one-time refund per policy as of March 31; refunds will be credited automatically within 30 days to the current payment method on file
Next Insurance: 25% discount on April premiums
Progressive Insurance: 20% credit for April premiums for each car insured as of April 30; 20% reduction on May premiums for cars insured as of May 31; credits will be applied automatically in May and June
Safeco: 15% refund on April and May premiums starting April 7
State Farm: Most customers will receive, on average, a 25% credit between March 20 through May 31; exact percentages vary by state; credits will be applied automatically as early as June
Travelers: 15% credit for April and May premiums
USAA: 20% credit on two months' premiums; credits will be applied automatically
Other Ways You Can Save on Your Car Insurance
There are lots of ways in which you can save money on your car insurance. In today’s unprecedented situation, one of the things you should do is to contact your insurer and speak to them about getting some sort of refund as a result of being unable to go out and drive your vehicle due to the lockdown.
Some insurance companies have started sending automatic refunds to customers, but if you have not heard anything, you should definitely contact them to find out what the process is. Some companies do offer a coronavirus car insurance refund but will only do it if and when customers ring. So, this is something that is well worth doing, as you may be able to get some of your premium back while the lockdown continues.
Other ways in which you can save on the cost of your car insurance include:
Shop Around for the Best Deals
One thing you should always do when you shop for car insurance is to compare different deals from a range of providers. It is amazing just how big the price difference can be for exactly the same cover for the same vehicle, so you can make big savings by shopping around. In addition to this, do not let your car insurance cover automatically renew, as once you are no longer a new customer, the premiums can rocket. Instead, start looking around and become a new customer elsewhere, so you can get another year of low-cost cover.
Make Sure Your Vehicle is Protected
Another thing you need to do in order to keep your insurance costs down is to ensure your vehicle is protected. This will not only bring your premiums down but will also save you a lot of stress and problems in the future. You should make sure you have a good alarm system installed and an immobilizer, as this will reduce the risk of your vehicle being stolen. This means you will represent a lower risk to the insurance company, so your premiums will also be lower.
Park in a Safe Place
Where you park your car when not in use can also have a big impact on the cost of your car insurance cover. For instance, if you park on the street all the time, there is a much higher chance your vehicle could be damaged or stolen. This then means you are a higher risk to the insurance company, and your premiums will also be higher. If you park in a garage or on your driveway, the risk is much lower, and your premiums will reflect that.
Use Modern Technology
There are lots of wonderful tech devices and gadgets available for cars these days, and some of these can help to bring the cost of your insurance cover down. For instance, you can invest in a dash cam, which can help to determine who was actually at fault in the event of an accident as well as recording other important potential evidence. You could also consider getting a tracking device, which can help to recover your vehicle in the event it is stolen. Both of these things can help to lower the risk of a claim, so your insurance premiums will come down.
Look at Your Cover Level Needs
You should also assess your insurance coverage needs if you want to bring your costs down. If you have a high-value car, you should go for comprehensive insurance cover. However, if your car is now getting old and is not really worth much, you may want to consider downgrading to more basic cover. If you keep paying for comprehensive cover on a low-value vehicle, you may end up paying more than the car is worth. So, make sure you know what the value of your vehicle is and choose your level of cover accordingly.
Ease the Financial Strain
Car insurance is, of course, just one of many financial commitments that most people have. If you are feeling the financial strain at the moment, taking the above steps is one of the ways in which you can reduce costs and ease money worries. Remember, it is not just car insurance that you can do this with – you can also look at other forms of insurance cover and take similar steps. In addition, you should look at other outgoings such as bills to see whether you can switch and bring those monthly costs down as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.