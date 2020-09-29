Funds will assist in helping to meet the immediate needs of Guilford County families
Greensboro, NC … In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Get Ready Guilford Initiative (GRGI) has provided $650,000 in emergency relief funds to 11 GRGI programs and to the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the United Way of Greater High Point. The United Ways will receive a combined $400,000 of the funds to administer to local programs not affiliated with GRGI.
GRGI is working to build a system that identifies the needs of Guilford County’s youngest children and their families and responds with effective programs and services at the right points in development, prenatally through age 8. The Initiative was established through a partnership between The Duke Endowment and Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready), which is a collaborative effort to develop a connected, innovative system of care for children and their families in Guilford County.
“Ready Ready thanks The Duke Endowment for its working partnership,” says Charrise Hart, Ready Ready’s CEO. “Their generous support will allow GRGI programs to meet the community’s greatest needs during this pandemic by providing medical supplies, educational materials, technology, and other resources. This is sure to have a lasting positive impact on the healthy development of children and their families in Guilford County.”
“The Duke Endowment greatly values our partnership with Ready for School, Ready for Life and all the community partners working to improve the well-being of children and families in Guilford County,” says Meka Sales, Director, Special Initiatives for The Duke Endowment. “It’s too soon to fully understand the lasting effects of this pandemic, but we know these agencies can utilize this assistance now to meet ongoing needs.”
GRGI agencies serve more than 20,000 children annually from prenatal to age 8 through a collection of programs housed at local nonprofit human service organizations, educational centers, county government locations, and local universities. These programs serve families through home visitation, health and parenting education, early childhood education, mental health/behavioral health interventions, and crisis assistance. Hart identifies some of the challenges these programs face in serving families during this pandemic as families’ lack of access to technology and/or broadband, adjustments to virtual visits, feelings of social isolation, and competing demands on caregivers’ time.
The 11 GRGI agencies receiving the funds are: Guilford Child Development's Early Head Start Program; Family Service of the Piedmont's Healthy Start Program; UNC Greensboro Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships' Bringing Out the Best Program; Parents as Teachers Guilford County; YWCA Greensboro's Teen Parent Mentor Program; YWCA High Point's Adolescent Parenting Program; and five programs under Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health: Care Management for At-Risk Children, Care Management for High-Risk Pregnancy, Guilford Family Connects, WIC, and Adopt-A-Mom.
Maria Layne-Stevens, CEO of Guilford Child Development, expressed her agency’s gratitude for the COVID-19 emergency funding and explained the impact it will have on the families they serve. “Guilford Child Development greatly appreciates Ready for School, Ready for Life and The Duke Endowment for their active roles in serving the needs of our county’s most vulnerable 0-2 population,” she says. “Covid-19 has exacerbated housing and other related insecurities. The funds provided will ensure Early Head Start enrolled families don’t have to face eviction or loss of basic utilities needed to care for their infant or toddler because of a job loss. By removing these impending hardships, our county’s youngest children will be able to continue their engagement in education and support services that prepare them for school and life success.”
# # #
About Ready for School, Ready for Life and the Get Ready Guilford Initiative
Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) serves as a backbone organization charged with building a connected, innovative early childhood system within Guilford County, North Carolina. Research shows 80% of brain growth occurs by age 3, therefore Ready Ready works with more than 110 agencies and organizations to develop and implement a community-wide vision to improve outcomes for children and their families while reducing persistent disparities in the five areas of planned and well-timed pregnancies; healthy births; on-track development for infants, toddlers and preschoolers; school readiness at kindergarten entry; and success at the end of third grade.
In 2018, the Get Ready Guilford Initiative (GRGI) was launched in partnership with The Duke Endowment to pilot and grow an initiative to improve outcomes for children.
About The Duke Endowment
Based in Charlotte and established in 1924 by industrialist and philanthropist James B. Duke, The Duke Endowment is a private foundation that strengthens communities in North Carolina and South Carolina by nurturing children, promoting health, educating minds and enriching spirits. Since its founding, it has distributed more than $4 billion in grants. The Endowment shares a name with Duke University and Duke Energy, but all are separate organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.