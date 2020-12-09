GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2020) – The City of Greensboro Department of Transportation is offering free, two-hour parking vouchers to encourage shopping and enjoying local small businesses this holiday season. The vouchers are good for two hours of free parking from 8 am to 6 pm weekdays at any of the four downtown City-owned parking decks through the end of December 2020. Pick up a voucher when you patronize one of the following businesses:
* Autotrends, 431 Battleground Ave.
* Boho Salon, 506 A S. Elm St.
* Cheesecakes by Alex, 315 S. Elm St.
* Crafted, 220 S. Elm St.
* Crooked Tail Café, 604 S. Elm St.
* Design Archives, 342 S. Elm St.
* Dolce Aroma Coffee Bar, 233 N. Elm St.
* Fainting Goat Spirits, 115 W. Lewis St.
* Green Bean, 341 S. Elm St.
* Greensboro Downtown Yoga, 219 Summit Ave.
* Hudson's Hill, 527 S. Elm St.
* Iron and Cloth, 214 W. Friendly Ave.
* Little Brother Brewing, 348 S. Elm St.
* One Thirteen Brewhouse, 113 N. Greene St.
* Transform GSO, 111 W. Lewis St.
* Union Coffee Co., 216 W. Friendly Ave.
* Vintage to Vogue Boutique, 530 S. Elm St.
The first hour of parking in the downtown parking decks is always free during the day, so the Holiday Parking Voucher gives patrons three total hours of free parking downtown. The parking decks are also free from 6-9 pm weekdays and 3 am to 9 pm weekends.
The holiday parking vouchers may not be used for on-street metered parking. Only one holiday parking voucher is allowed by customer, per parking event.
Retail businesses and restaurants in the Central Business District that would like to distribute the vouchers can register at tinyurl.com/DGSOholidayparking2020. For more information about the Holiday Parking Voucher Program, call Greensboro Parking Operations and Enforcement Administrator Gary Canapinno at 336-373-2648 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov.
