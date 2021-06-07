Site will keep community informed on construction progress
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is preparing to begin work on the projects funded by the approval of $300 million school bonds last November. Details about those projects and the process to bring them from idea to reality will be captured on a new district website, www.gcsnc.com/bond2020.
This website will provide the GCS community and the public with regular updates about our progress as we renovate and build schools listed in Phase 1 of the facilities master plan. As construction begins, visitors to the site can expect to see photos, renderings and updates about the projects, which include eight construction projects, several land purchases and design work for two elementary schools.
The website provides for two-way communication with the inclusion of a Let’s Talk feature. The Bond 2020 Dashboard is a great place to find regular updates on spending. The site will also be helpful to bond suppliers looking for information about the projects, notices of upcoming interest meetings and links to bid documents.
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.
