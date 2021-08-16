GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP) is excited to announce it has signed forty new first-year apprentices at its six annual Signing Ceremony Thurs., Aug.12 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Additionally, GAP graduated its second-ever class. These ten graduate apprentices have completed the rigorous four-year program.
In spite of the impact of Covid-19, partner members continue to rely upon apprentices as a tool to grow. This year’s class brings GAP’s total number to 193. This consortium is the fastest-growing youth apprenticeship program in North Carolina.
GAP Chair Todd Poteat, Vice President of Manufacturing for Bright Plastics, said the group is composed of talented and motivated students that represent our diverse and growing communities.
“The quality of the young adults this program discovers restores your faith in the next generation and we believe the future is bright in Guilford County,” he said.
Over the next four years, the newly signed apprentices will earn both an associate degree and thousands of hours of on-the-job experience in skilled trades. They’ll graduate from Guilford Technical Community College debt-free and have a guaranteed full-time job at their partner company. Guilford Apprenticeship Partners currently has apprentice tracks in advanced manufacturing, automotive, IT/cybersecurity, HVAC, supply chain logistics and the newly established healthcare track.
Peter Shoun of LC America states, “Each year, the GAP Signing Ceremony is an opportunity to look back and see where we have been, and where we are going. It takes many members of the community to bring this group of young people to us, and it’s apparent how much that effort shows up in the apprentices’ skills, attitudes, work ethic.”
Second year graduates of the program include Javin Bradley of Brady Services, Sean Haboon of Bright Plastics, Jayden House of J.M. Pleasants, Inc., Kevin Surrett of TE Connectivity as well as Sean Dymond, Joshua Minter, Nicholas Morrison, Tyler Richardson, Kaleb Skipper and Caleb Skopelitis of Machine Specialties, Inc.
Through a shared commitment by community and state agencies including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Business High Point – Chamber of Commerce, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford Technical Community College, Guilford County Schools, and ApprenticeshipNC in collaboration with industry partners, the endeavor to change mindsets and shift thinking of what career and educational opportunities that exist here will continue to grow.
Ann Flynt, GAP Director is ecstatic about GAP’s continued growth.
“In spite on Covid-19 and the unpredictability of today’s working and learning environments, these apprentices and graduates have persevered and have reached a great launchpad for their careers. We are proud of our employer partners and their commitment to leverage apprentices as a true asset for their respective organizations.”
###
About Guilford Apprenticeship Partners Guilford Apprenticeship Partners, also known as GAP, uses a proven model to help businesses build their own reliable talent pipeline. Forward-thinking companies are looking for the next generation of leaders to step into key roles and joining GAP to advance their efforts. GAP is the fastest growing youth apprenticeship program in North Carolina with currently six industry sectors: automotive, advanced manufacturing, IT/cybersecurity, HVAC, supply chain logistics, and pharmacy technician. GAP is a business-led partnership in collaboration with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County Schools and Guilford Technical Community College.
