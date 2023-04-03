FUSE Makers Market; An outdoor event celebrating community, culture and joy.
The market will be held rain or shine on April 29th, 2023 from 10am-5pm on SECCA’s grounds located at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
FUSE Makers Market is an outdoor event created by the Metal Mavens; a trio of makers and friends collaborating to bolster artists and creative careers by facilitating dialog, making connections, strengthening communities, and generating opportunities.
Aligned with their mission, Tavia Brown, Erica Stankwytch Bailey and Annie Grimes Williams, are once again partnering with SECCA, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, NC, who will host the market on the historic grounds of Hanes House. Along with a community of 42 artists exhibiting at FUSE, this one day show will also feature 4 local food trucks and have experiences with collaborating local businesses and organizations, such as The Art SHAC and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
“I loved being set up at a museum - not just a typical downtown street”, said one 2022 participating artist.
It is through community and collaboration that the Metal Mavens are able to activate spaces, such as the Hanes House cobblestone path at SECCA, to connect artists and patrons. And by pushing the boundaries of traditional craft shows, Tavia, Annie, and Erica aim to cultivate a culture of support for their artists.
Audiences will have the opportunity to meet emerging and established artists and will be exposed to a great mix of materials and visions with the exhibiting makers at FUSE, covering a variety of media and experience. In addition, 40% of the participating artists this year are local to the Winston-Salem area, and 47% are new to the market.
FUSE “had a great mix of quality work and exceeded my expectations”, shared another 2022 exhibiting artist.
Creating a vibrant experience for their creative community as well as for the local area of Winston-Salem, one resounding piece of feedback from both artists and patrons alike during the 2022 inaugural market, was just how joyful the day was.
“Keep spreading such wonderful energy” was something they heard over and over again.
With strength in collaboration for FUSE, the Metal Mavens are continuing to build, share their mission, and break barriers. By offering introductions to new artists, and providing new experiences with organizations like The Art SHAC and UNCSA, in an activated historic site like Hanes House at SECCA, the audiences that attend this event are bound to discover something new. You really won’t want to miss it!
Marketing for FUSE is partially funded with an Arts Event Sponsorship Grant by the North Carolina Arts Council and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
ABOUT Metal Mavens
Founding Members: Tavia Brown, Erica Stankwytch Bailey, and Annie Grimes Williams. If you would like more information, contact: Tavia Brown | 434-466-4042 | tavia@taviametal.com
