Furnitureland Rotary is excited to announce that the High Point’s 44’ Christmas Tree and the 2022 High Point Holiday Party presented by Bethany Medical and The Lenny Peters Foundation will be Sat., Nov. 19.
“The inaugural event was a huge success! We are so appreciative to everyone in the community who has stepped forward to help make this year’s event even bigger and better” says party director Joe Hellinger.
The party starts at noon with complimentary trolley rides on the Support Local Retailers Trolley Hop. The hop has 10 stops that will take passengers to 13 retailers in High Point; the trolley will also take a tour through HPU to see their amazing Christmas decorations. Trolley riders are challenged to complete a scavenger hunt, the first 150 attendees who complete the hunt will receive a complimentary long sleeve, event t-shirt.
From 3 to 7 the party is at the intersection of Elm and Church St and the Truist Point concourse. The main attraction is the Smithrock Roofing Holiday Market & Craft Bazaar which will showcase approximately 50 vendors and food trucks. There will be three Kids Zone that will include ten bounce houses, pictures with Santa, Face Painting, Hot Cocoa & S’mores at the Food Lion Tent, and a special holiday treat for the first 1,000 kids to visit the information tent. All kid zones activities and treats are complimentary as well. Jordan Smith, CEO of Smithrock Roofing says “Smithrock Roofing is honored to be presenting the 2022 Holiday Market & Craft Bazaar inside the Rocker’s Stadium during the Holiday Party – be sure to stop by the Smithrock Roofing Tent for tons of giveaways and a chance to win a $250 visa gift card”.
The highlight of the evening is the tree lighting ceremony which is emceed by Mix 99.5, The Triad’s Christmas Station. The ceremony starts at 5pm and will showcase live performances throughout the afternoon. The ceremony will end with the lighting of High Point’s 44’ Christmas Tree and a special performance by the Williams Memorial CME Church Choir. Make sure to watch the Fox8 5:30 and 6pm newscast on November 9th for a special announcement about the Tree Lighting Ceremony!!!
High Point’s 44’ tall Christmas tree will shine throughout the Christmas season in front of center field entrance to Truist Point. Dr. Nido Qubein and High Point University were the single sponsor of the Christmas tree. “This holiday season when you have dinner at the Stock & Grain Food Hall or simply having a stroll down Church Ave. or Elm St. enjoying the Social District, you will feel like you are at Rockefeller Center while taking in all of High Point’s beauty.” Says Dana East, Events Development Manager at Visit High Point
For full details on everything High Point Holiday Party, please visit our website www.hpholidayparty.com.
“Bethany Medical, the largest independent provider of healthcare in the Triad, is excited to kick off the holiday season with the High Point Holiday Party. We are happy to be the presenting sponsor for the High Point Holiday Party and look forward to it being a holiday tradition for our city in the years to come.” Says Dr. Lenny Peters, CEO and Founder of Bethany Medical “We hope residents and visitors will come and enjoy all the festivities throughout the day, especially the tree lighting ceremony.”
The High Point Holiday Party presented by Bethany Medical and The Lenny Peters Foundation is a gift to High Point from the Rotary Club of Furnitureland. The mission of the party is to unite and support our community as we kick off the holiday season. This is accomplished by putting on a full day of festivities that support High Point’s local small businesses and showcase all of the amazing things to do in High Point. Thanks to our sponsors, all events are free and allow Furnitureland Rotary to raise money for local non-profit organizations that serve our community.
Furnitureland Rotary is so thankful to all of the partners and sponsors that help make the High Point Holiday Party possible. Many organizations have stepped forward this year and asked to help, this includes but is not limited to: Visit High Point, the City of High Point, Food Lion, High Point Discovered and many more.
About Furnitureland Rotary:
Furnitureland Rotary was founded in 1971 and has served High Point and the Triad in many ways since its founding. The club has surpassed $550,000 in total donations to Mobile Meals of High Point and $250,000 to numerous other charities throughout the community. Total donations far exceed $1,000,000 when contributions to The Rotary Foundation are included. Furnitureland Rotary has consistently shown to the community that practicing Rotary’s program of “Service Above Self” develops among its members an unusually strong bond of lifetime friendships and positive fellowships.
To learn more about becoming a Furnitureland Rotarian, please seek out a Furnitureland Rotarian or visit our website www.FurniturelandRotary.org
