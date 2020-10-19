GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2020) – Funding still remains for rent and utility assistance and mortgage assistance for households financially affected by COVID-19. Applications for these City-managed emergency housing assistance programs are still being taken and the qualifications for them have been extended.
If your household has been behind in rent for at least one month since April 1, you qualify for assistance. (See Program Requirements below.) Previously, the timeframe was only between April 1 and June 30.
If your household has been behind in at least one mortgage payment since April 1, you qualify for assistance. (See Program Requirements below.) Previously, the timeframe was only between April 1 and June 30.
On August 6, the City launched these two programs for emergency housing assistance, funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Program Requirements
To qualify for either program, your home must be located within the Greensboro city limits and you must be at least 18 years old with a household income of less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income for 2020 (see chart below).
Specific Rent Assistance Requirements
To receive up to $1,500 in rent assistance (payable to your landlord) and up to $400 for utilities, you must be current on your lease through February 29 and behind on rent for at least one month since April 1 to qualify.
The rent and utility program is administered by Greensboro Housing Coalition. Visit its website for information about applying and what documentation is needed or call the agency at 336-691-9521.
Specific Mortgage Assistance Requirements
To receive up to $1,500 in mortgage assistance (payable to your mortgage company), you must be current on your mortgage through February 29 and behind on at least one mortgage payment since April 1 to qualify. Also, the home for which you’re applying for assistance must be your primary residence.
This mortgage program is administered by Housing Consultants Group. Visit its website for information about applying and what documentation is needed or call the agency at 336-553-0946, ext. 2.
For more information about the City’s CARES Act funding, visit this Neighborhood Development Web page.
Program Numbers
For Rent and Utility Assistance – as of October 15
# of applications received: 832
# of applications approved: 204
$ expended: $143,972
For Mortgage Assistance – as of October 15
# of applications received: 112
# of applications approved: 41
$ expended: $48,742
