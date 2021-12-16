FROM SIT-IN COUNTER TO JUDICIAL BENCH, MUSEUM TO HONOR JUDGE MARILYN MACKEL WITH SIT-IN PARTICIPANT AWARD
Greensboro, N.C. — The International Civil Rights Center & Museum annually reaches back into Greensboro’s proud history of struggle for equal civic belonging, to remind us of the courage and tenacity with which brave advocates of human dignity worked to overcome darker days. In commemoration of the F.W. Woolworth’s Sit-Ins, and the memories of its participants, we observe a special dedication to our hometown heroes. This year, we are honoring Bennett College’s own, Judge Marilyn Mackel, with our 2022 Gala’s Sit-In Participant Award.
Before retirement in 2011, Judge Mackel served as a court commissioner in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Calif., an officer appointed by the judges of that Court, with judicial powers to hear and decide cases. With the warmest regards, admiration, and gratitude, we welcome Judge Mackel back to Greensboro to be recognized and receive her award at the ICRCM Gala Event on February 5, 2022, at the Koury Convention Center. We invite the public to join us in embracing this exemplary representative of the Triad community who has made and is still making her mark in law, government, and publishing. Her award recalls the significant role played by students from Bennett College in planning and sustaining the world-famous lunch counter sit-ins initiated by the N.C. A&T Four.
In addition to Judge Mackel, the 2022 Gala event, themed “Bridging the Generations,” will honor the Rev. James M. Lawson with the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award; Vice-President Kamala Harris with the Trailblazer Award; and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump with the Unsung Hero Award. Rabbi Fred Guttman will be recognized with the Lifetime Community Service Award; and Bakari Sellers will be honored with the Keeper of the Flame Award.
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s 2022 Gala Event will start at 6 p.m., with the program beginning promptly at that time, and it will end close to 8 p.m. Interested corporate sponsors may visit our website at www.sitinmovement.org/2022-civil-rights-gala to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. Individual tickets for in-person participation are available for $150, and tickets for the virtual experience can be purchased for $50.
------
Animating the iconic F.W. Woolworth's landmark, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum opened in 2010 as a comprehensive museum of the Civil Rights Movement and an innovative educational organization devoted to understanding and advancing civil and human rights in this country and the world. It commemorates the Feb. 1, 1960, sit-ins at a whites-only lunch counter in Greensboro by the N.C. A&T-Four freshmen. Their non-violent direct action ignited the Sit-In Movement that renewed the Civil Rights Movement as a whole, challenging Americans to make good on promises of personal equality and civic inclusion enunciated in the Constitution. The ICRCM commemorates the brave and visionary advocacy of full citizenship and social justice.
