Greensboro, NC (April 15, 2021) – The past, present and future have come together in a remarkable series of 15’ x 7’ mural installations in the open-air Gathering Area at The Shops at Friendly Center. Local Greensboro artist, Gina Elizabeth Franco, created the work to honor our state, community and the role the shopping center has played in bringing economic opportunity and family fun to the region. The series includes four unique art pieces with one specifically noting iconic Friendly Center landmarks and historic moments in the shopping center’s history.
“Our vision in working with Gina to create the Friendly Art Yard was to bring joyful memories to locals who see it and to create an inviting space for families, friends, employees and shoppers to enjoy the open-air space as they create new memories and traditions at Friendly Center,” said Sarah Kotelnicki, Friendly Center Marketing Director. “Thousands of daily visitors will see this work and hopefully be filled with a positive notion for our state, city and shopping center.”
Shoppers, diners and community members are invited to the enjoy Friendly's Art Yard during shopping center hours and are encouraged to interact with the murals with photos on social media. All photos tagged with the center's hashtag (#ShopFriendlyCenter) are entered into a monthly gift card drawing.
Ribbon Cutting and Ice Cream Social with Gina Franco:
Friendly Center will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Greensboro Chamber on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12pm in the Art Yard just outside Ben & Jerry’s. The public is invited to enjoy photo opportunities with the mural, free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream scoops and conversation with Gina Franco who will provide complimentary and exclusive postcard prints of the murals until 1pm.
About Friendly Center
Owned and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, TN, [OTCMKTS: CBLAQ], Friendly Center is a 1.3 million square-foot regional shopping destination featuring more than 120 stores and eateries and is anchored by Belk, Macy’s, Sears, Barnes & Nobles, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and REI. The complex features area exclusive retailers like Anthropologie, Apple, Dry Goods, Kendra Scott, Madewell and West Elm and is a complete lifestyle shopping center with dining, entertainment and fitness options. For more information, visit online at friendlycenter.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/FrIendlyCenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.