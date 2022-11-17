Fresh Market Celebrates 1-year Anniversary of Two Store Concepts
The Fresh Market will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of their in-store restaurant concept, The Square, and their Roasting Plant Coffee bar, throughout next week and in December exclusively at their flagship 3712 Lawndale Drive store.
The Square allows guests to carry out fresh, made-to-order restaurant-quality meals. To celebrate, the store is hosting a daily gift card drawing beginning 11/13 and running through 11/23. Guests will have the chance to enter to win a $25 gift card. You do not need to be present to win (although you will need to register while shopping in the store). In addition, the store is debuting three new chicken sandwich options, with a special price of $5 running 11/14-11/20 (regularly $7.99). These will also be available for sampling at lunch and dinner. They include:
- Signature Chicken Sandwich
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
- Chili Crunch Chicken Sandwich
The Fresh Market is also celebrating the one-year anniversary of their Roasting Plant Coffee bar, where guests can see, hear, and smell coffee roasted in micro-batches every day. This has really elevated the Gate City’s coffee offerings! Fresh Market coffees are perfect for holiday gift giving for the ultimate coffee lover in your life!
