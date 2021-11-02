Freida Mitchell appointed events manager for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Nov. 1, 2021) — Freida Lynn Mitchell has been appointed events manager for Reynolda House Museum of American Art and Reynolda Gardens. Mitchell will work as a key external-facing member of the Reynolda team who creates and oversees events as part of the Museum’s advancement department in support of strategic institutional goals.
Reynolda offers a robust slate of in-person and virtual mission-driven events throughout the year, including programs for adults, families and children of all ages, in addition to sponsorship, fundraising and other educational events centered around art and nature and the 170-acre historic estate of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds.
A native of North Carolina, Mitchell is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Bachelor of Arts in advertising and a second major in African American studies. She also has a certificate in sports communication. Mitchell is a longstanding member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, and also a member of local Phi Omega chapter, vice president of the Forsyth County Hotel Association and a graduate of the Leadership Winston-Salem Class of 2021.
Mitchell’s professional experience includes sales, event production and client management roles in the hospitality and travel industries. She has held positions at the Hampton Inn and Suites Winston-Salem Downtown, the Best Western Plus University Inn, Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, Hotel Palomar Chicago and the Peninsula Hotel Chicago.
Mitchell says she lives by the words “never let what you can’t do interfere with what you can do,” attributed to coach John Wooden, and has often said, “hospitality isn’t what I do, it’s who I am.” She adds, “I look forward to engaging with our community and helping others make the most of their experiences at Reynolda.”
Reynolda’s Director of Advancement Stephan Dragisic says Mitchell’s commitment to goal-driven operational excellence makes her an ideal addition to the Reynolda team. “Freida brings a wealth of experience building relationships and managing events,” Dragisic says. “Evolving with our visitors is vital to our success at Reynolda and Freida will play an important role for us as we continue to open our doors to more visitors.”
Visit reynolda.org to view a calendar of events and more information about planning a visit to Reynolda.
About ReynoldaReynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Gallery and house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate. Reynolda is part of Wake Forest University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.