Freedom House Thrift opens third location to help young mothers beat drug, alcohol addiction
GREENSBORO – Freedom House Thrift, which raises funds to provide long-term addiction recovery treatment for mothers with young children, will open a third location on April 6 at 2811 Battleground Ave in the Northwest Centre shopping center, next to Ross Dress for Less and T.J. Maxx.
There will be a ribbon cutting at 9:45 that day, along with light refreshments and giveaways throughout the day.
The store, like its two other locations, will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays. The other two locations are at Battleground Plaza, 3726 Battleground Ave., near Strive Fitness, Chik-Fil-A and Big Lots; and 1312 Bridford Parkway, near Ollie’s and Gabe’s.
Houston Core, executive director of Freedom House, praised the landlord, Garret Bedrin of The Bedrin Organization, which owns both the Battleground Plaza and Northwest Centre shopping centers.
Core said that Bedrin helped make it happen.
“The truth is a small local organization doesn’t usually have the opportunity to get into a space like the one we are moving into,” said Core. “Most landlords reserve spaces like this for national tenants. The Bedrins gave us a shot and a leg up in our first store and they are doing it again with this location. We have prayed and hoped to be in this particular center in Greensboro for years but never thought it would be possible and I, our staff, and customers are very excited about it opening on April 6.”
A mission to help
Core said the organization began in 2006 – and the first of the thrift stores opened the following year. Since then, Freedom House has expanded from one house to four – and work has begun on a fifth house and a working farm.
Revenues from the thrift stores and the farm sustain the organization on an annual basis.
Core said the program is one of the only treatment programs in the United States that allows young mothers to bring their children into treatment with them, lasts for up to two years and is both free of charge and Christ-centered.
Graduates of the program leave with a car, a job and a good home in which to live. Financial counseling is part of the program, to ensure a better, more secure future.
“Our goal is to help children by helping their mom,” said Core. “We want the entire family to be transformed in a way that creates generational change.”
Bedrin said that he respects the values of Freedom House.
“We believe businesses should go beyond the bottom line and do what we can to help others, which is why we support the efforts of Freedom House,” said Bedrin. ”We are thrilled to be able to play a small role in what Freedom House contributes to the community.”
For more information, please visit www.helpfreedomhouse.org, email inquiries@helpfreedomhouse.org or call (336) 286-7622.
About The Bedrin Organization: The Bedrin Organization was originally founded in 1947 by Murray Bedrin, as Allied Office Products, a small office supply company based in Jersey City, N.J. In 1969 and 1972, Murray Bedrin was joined by his two sons, Paul and Gerald, respectively, and over the next 28 years the business grew significantly into one of the largest privately-owned office supply businesses in the region with five retail stores and more than 230 employees.
The company then expanded by purchasing real estate that supported and complemented their office products business. By 1998 the office products business was sold and the Bedrin Organization focused fully on their interest in the shopping center industry.
In 2005, Jerry's son Garret joined the Bedrin Organization overseeing acquisitions and leasing. In 2008, Paul's son Michael joined the business to manage the construction and development pipeline. Today, the Bedrin Organization is still family run, managing almost 2 million square feet of retail space. In 2017, the Greensboro (NC) Chamber of Commerce recognized Garret and Michael as Small Business Person of the Year for their work with Salons by JC. In 2018, National Real Estate Investor magazine ranked the firm 103rd in assets in the U.S. with holdings of 1,456,610 square feet in commercial real estate. More information is here: http://www.nreionline.com/retail/2018-top-retail-owners?full=1
For more information, please visit www.bedrin.com
