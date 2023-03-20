GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA—Grand Opening of New Freedom House Thrift Store Thurs. April 6, at 2811 Battleground Avenue.
On April 6, Freedom House will open a third thrift store location in Greensboro, North Carolina. The new landmark location will be located between TJ Maxx and Ross in the Northwest Shopping Center located at 2811 Battleground Avenue. The store will offer shoppers a greater variety of selections at the same low prices.
All proceeds from Freedom House Thrift go toward the Freedom House program which helps mothers and children in the Greensboro area. Freedom House was founded in Greensboro in 2006 with the mission of providing a long-term, addiction recovery program that rescues, restores, and redeems the lives of women and their children in a Christ-centered, family environment.
Through its successful rehabilitation program Freedom House provides young children who are in danger of losing their mothers to addiction with an opportunity to grow up in a fully restored environment where they can thrive. Freedom House fosters generational change through its 9-12 month Residential Program and a 1 year Aftercare Program where mothers overcome their addictions and reunite with their families.
After completing the Freedom House program Freedom House mothers return to mainstream society as productive citizens; free from the addictions that once threatened their lives and able to provide an environment where their children can flourish. The Grand Opening will be a great opportunity to not only find a new treasure at Freedom House Thrift but to also support women and children in Greensboro at the same time.
To find out more about Freedom House and figure out how you can be a part of changing the lives of mothers and children in Greensboro you can check out their website at www.helpfreedomhouse.org or call the main office anytime at 336.286.7622.
